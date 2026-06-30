Jakadjari Hair Australia Awarded Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in Hobart City Council, TAS for 2026

HOBART CITY COUNCIL, TAS, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hobart, TAS – Jakadjari Hair Australia has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Hair Salon in Hobart City Council, Tasmania, recognizing the salon's outstanding commitment to excellence in hairdressing, customer service, and client satisfaction.The Quality Business Award is presented annually to businesses that consistently demonstrate exceptional quality, outstanding customer reviews, and a strong reputation within their industry. This recognition highlights Jakadjari Hair Australia’s continued dedication to delivering premium hair services and creating exceptional experiences for every client who walks through its doors.Established in 1993, Jakadjari Hair Australia has become one of Hobart’s most respected and sought-after salons. Located in the heart of Hobart’s CBD, the award-winning salon operates from a beautifully restored heritage building and offers a luxury salon experience across three levels. The salon is renowned for its highly skilled team of stylists, personalised service, and commitment to helping clients express their unique personality through exceptional hair design.Jakadjari Hair Australia offers a comprehensive range of professional services, including precision haircuts, styling, colouring, balayage, foils, treatments, keratin smoothing, and specialised hair care solutions. The salon combines industry-leading techniques with premium products and state-of-the-art equipment to ensure every guest receives outstanding results tailored to their individual needs.The salon's philosophy centers on delivering more than just exceptional hair services. Jakadjari Hair Australia strives to provide a relaxing and welcoming environment where clients can escape everyday pressures while enjoying world-class care and attention. This focus on the complete client experience has helped the salon build a loyal clientele and maintain its reputation as a leader in Tasmania’s hair and beauty industry.Customers frequently praise the salon for its professionalism, expertise, and welcoming atmosphere. Many clients highlight the team's attention to detail, exceptional customer service, and ability to consistently deliver beautiful results that exceed expectations. These positive experiences have contributed significantly to the salon's strong reputation and continued success.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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