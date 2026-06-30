Anatomy Of Connection by Mobina Mohammadvali Wins Bronze in A' Jewelry Design Award

Anatomy Of Connection

Conceptual Jewelry Set Translating Interconnected Systems Into Wearable Form Receives International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Anatomy Of Connection by Mobina Mohammadvali as a Bronze winner in the Jewelry Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and highly recognized accolades in the field of jewelry design, evaluating entries through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an international jury of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. This recognition acknowledges Anatomy Of Connection as an outstanding example of thoughtful and well-executed jewelry design. The award celebrates work that demonstrates conceptual depth alongside technical proficiency and wearability. Anatomy Of Connection stands as a notable contribution to contemporary jewelry design.The Bronze A' Design Award for Anatomy Of Connection holds relevance for the jewelry industry as it reflects a growing interest in designs that merge conceptual exploration with practical wearability. The piece responds to current trends that value lightweight construction, structural innovation, and meaningful narrative within wearable objects. By reducing material weight through an open lattice structure while preserving strength and durability, the design aligns with industry priorities surrounding material efficiency and craftsmanship. For wearers, the work offers a piece that adapts naturally to movement and light, balancing comfort with visual intricacy. The design illustrates how jewelry can communicate complex ideas through form and interaction.Anatomy Of Connection expresses connection as a structural language, composed of multiple interconnected elements that gain stability and strength through relationships rather than solid mass. Inspired by interconnected systems such as neural networks, the design abstracts the concept of connection and translates it into a wearable jewelry form. The open lattice construction reduces material weight while maintaining structural integrity, balance, and durability. Developed through structural exploration and refined for comfort and wearability, the form responds subtly to movement and light. This combination of conceptual depth, precise fabrication, and lightweight intricacy distinguishes the piece within the field.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition for Anatomy Of Connection may inform future explorations at the intersection of cognitive systems and physical design. The achievement encourages continued investigation into how complex conceptual models can be translated into tangible and wearable forms. This recognition serves as motivation to further refine the balance between aesthetics, structural strength, and feasibility for production. The acknowledgment supports ongoing innovation rooted in the relationship between technology, structure, and conceptual form.Interested parties may learn more about Anatomy Of Connection at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website, where additional information about the design and its designer is available.About Mobina MohammadvaliMobina Mohammadvali is a professional jewelry designer from Iran with over eight years of experience in digital jewelry design. Working primarily with specialized jewelry design software, she focuses on precise modeling and contemporary design approaches. For the past three years, she has also taught jewelry design, sharing technical knowledge and professional experience with aspiring designers. Her work reflects an interest in the relationship between technology, structure, and conceptual form.About Anatomy Of Connection Jewelry SetAnatomy Of Connection is an independent in-house jewelry design project created by Mobina Mohammadvali. The design is inspired by artificial intelligence and the neural networks of the human brain, exploring the concept of interconnected systems. Through an open and intricate structure, the piece represents data flow, connection nodes, and organic continuity translated into a wearable form. The project demonstrates how abstract conceptual models can be expressed through tangible jewelry design.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Jewelry Design category, evaluation criteria include innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, design aesthetics, functional efficiency, sustainability and ethical sourcing, and uniqueness and originality. The recognition acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce work distinguished by thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Designs that receive this recognition combine strong technical characteristics with creative skill and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions with the potential to influence industry standards positively.About A' Design AwardThe A' Jewelry Design Award is a respected international competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including jewelry designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and other contributors within the jewelry design industry. Entries are assessed through a blind peer-review process based on pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, jewelry industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries since 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 18th year. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://jewelrydesignawards.com

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