Deodorants and Fragrances Market Growth Analysis, 5.3% CAGR from USD 37.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 63.2 Billion in 2031

Deodorants and Fragrances Market

Deodorants and Fragrances Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type, End-User, Price Point, Distribution Channel

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deodorants and fragrances market generated $37.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $63.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in product offering by engaged stakeholders and a wide availability of scents, and easy accessibility to domestic and international premium products through online channels drive the growth of the global deodorants and fragrances market. However,due to the massive popularity and consumption of deodorants and fragrances, many manufacturers started to produce low-quality and imitation products, which restricts the market growth. Moreover,innovation in products and product packaging as well as the creation of celebrity-centered products are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities forthe market in the coming years.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A18665 Deodorants and fragrances are some of the most popular products in the personal care and cosmetics category. These products are used by the majority of the world’s consumers on a daily basis as benefits include reduction of body odor, creation of a pleasant smell, and in the case of antiperspirants, prevention of sweating. Deodorants and fragrances are available in various sizes and form factors, which enable consumers to select the products according to their requirements.The most commonly used forms of deodorants and fragrances are sprays as they are readily available and easy to use. Furthermore, spray deodorants and fragrances dry very quickly as the liquid is converted into a mist or small particulates which evaporate faster, leaving the area dry. Stick deodorants are becoming increasingly popular due to their ability to last longer than spray deodorants and the removal of the need for constant re-application in order to keep smelling fresh. Stick deodorants also offer better control over the area and amount of application, however, the wax used for making the products can leave a residue on the clothes if worn immediately after the application of the products. Due to this reason, roll-ons are also popular and gaining popularity in the Deodorants and Fragrances industry as they dry quickly because of liquid application and provide control over application areas like stick deodorants.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/d4d762b1a9a417037a47b88ad88461b2 Many engaged stakeholders in the market are making innovative products in order to provide consumers with additional benefits and functionalities that can help improve consumer experiences. This will help attract more consumers to the products. However, the identification of carcinogenic ingredients in products and subsequent product recalls due to such instances are also creating a sense of fear amongst the consumers, which will have a negative impact on the Deodorants and Fragrances Market Growth. In an effort to drive the sale of their products, many premium and luxury manufacturers of deodorants and fragrances are creating celebrity-centered products that are endorsed by those celebrities, which leads to a massive sale of the products by the celebrity fan base.Increasing product offering by engaged stakeholders and greater availability of scents for the consumers will help drive the market forward. Furthermore, easier access to domestic as well as international premium products through online channels of sales will also help boost the deodorants and fragrances market.The deodorants and fragrances market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, price point, and distribution channel, and region. By type, the deodorants and fragrances market is classified into spray, stick, roll-on, and others. Depending on end users, the market is categorized into women and men. By price point, the market is divided across economic, premium, and luxury. According to distribution channels used for the sale of deodorants and fragrances, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online channels, and others.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A18665 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global deodorants and fragrances industry, due to the presence of a large number of deodorant and fragrance brands in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031,owing to the increasing adoption of deodorants and fragrances in the region.Leading Market Players: -Edgewell Personal Care CoEstee Lauder Companies Inc.Giorgio armaniGroupeRocherLoreal S.A.LVMH GROUPPVH Corp.Revlon, Inc.Procter & Gamble Co.Unilever plc𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-travel-services-market-A31661 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fitness-equipment-market

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.