The Author Who Bypassed Hollywood and Built His Own Blockbuster Cast

Author Marc Swift pictured with his AI visualised cast from Don't Panic! You're Just Awake, brought to life ahead of literary representation and screen adaptation discussions.

Independent author Marc Swift unveils an AI visualised cast and cinematic trailer ahead of literary representation and screen adaptation discussions.

Rather than waiting for Hollywood to imagine my characters, I decided to introduce them myself.” — Marc Swift - The Beekeeper Writer

GóIS, COIMBRA, PORTUGAL, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEIssued by The Beekeeper Writer Press OfficeThe Author Who Bypassed Hollywood and Built His Own Blockbuster CastPortugal – Independent author Marc Swift, writing as The Beekeeper Writer, has taken an unconventional approach to launching his speculative fiction novel, creating an AI visualised cast and a cinematic trailer ahead of literary representation and screen adaptation discussions.Marc Swift didn't just publish a novel. He launched an original screen-ready intellectual property.A Vision Brought to LifeCrafting original character portraits through cutting edge AI visualisation, Marc Swift gave his characters a cinematic presence ahead of any screen deal, bringing them out of the pages and into vivid life for the first time. Not as rough sketches. Not as mood board references. As fully realised human beings, distinct, alive and unmistakably themselves.The resulting images have stopped people mid scroll. A group of cinematically charged young characters surrounding their author against a gleaming futuristic cityscape, each one carrying the weight of a backstory. Each one clearly belonging to a world that already exists, with or without a studio's blessing.This was not a marketing exercise. It was an act of creative vision.A Story Built for the Screen Don't Panic! You're Just Awake follows three protagonists, Theo, Maya and Scooter, through a reality that is not quite what it seems.Drawing on the heart and humour of The Goonies, the reality shattering vision of The Matrix and the breathless wonder of Back to the Future, the novel establishes a world entirely its own. One built for a new generation of readers, and for the nostalgic adults who never quite left those films behind.When a Book Trailer Becomes a Cinema TeaserAccompanying the novel is a cinematic 50 second AI generated book trailer, produced in letterbox widescreen format at 24 frames per second, the internationally recognised language of cinema itself.At a time when most book trailers consist of little more than scrolling text over a static background image, The Beekeeper Writer has delivered something far closer to a Hollywood teaser than a publishing announcement. The trailer does not describe the story. It makes you feel it.Within its first forty-eight hours online, the trailer attracted fifteen thousand views.Watch the official trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X--0fMytnFg The Decision That Changed EverythingWorking independently from Portugal, outside the traditional publishing infrastructure, Marc Swift made a creative decision that was equal parts audacious and entirely logical. Why describe your characters when you can introduce them?Rather than waiting for the traditional gatekeepers to open doors, he simply built his own.What This Means for the IndustryMarc Swift arrived at this launch with a complete cast, character identities, a cinematic trailer, branding, a website and a growing audience. Not a book in search of attention. An entertainment property already in motion.What the entertainment industry has come to value is IP that arrives pre-visualised, pre-marketed and culturally ready. An independent writer who has already done that creative heavy lifting presents a different kind of proposition entirely."Your attention is your intention. What you notice becomes the world you create," says Marc Swift. In building this cast and this trailer, he has made the world of Don't Panic! You're Just Awake impossible to ignore.The cast is assembled. The trailer is live. The world is built.About the BookDon't Panic! You're Just Awake is a speculative fiction novel by Marc Swift, writing as The Beekeeper Writer. Published independently and available now, the novel combines cinematic storytelling with genuine philosophical depth, positioning it as both a compelling read and serious screen adaptation material.Purchase: https://linkly.link/2lSwJ Book Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X--0fMytnFg About The Beekeeper WriterThe Beekeeper Writer is the author brand of Marc Swift, an independent writer based in Portugal with a lifelong passion for cinema. His catalog includes the children's series Leila's Light alongside his speculative fiction work. His writing sits at the intersection of cinematic vision and genuine philosophical inquiry, stories that entertain and provoke in equal measure.Website: https://www.thebeekeeperwriter.com/ Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/TheBeekeeperWriter YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheBeekeeperWriter Press ContactMarc SwiftThe Beekeeper Writer Press OfficeContact@thebeekeeperwriter.com

DON'T PANIC! YOU'RE JUST AWAKE | Official Trailer | Marc Swift | The Beekeeper Writer

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