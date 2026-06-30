Day Go by Hsieh Jen Lee Wins Bronze in A' Furniture Design Awards

Day Go

Modular Armchair Inspired by Taiwanese Teapot Earns Bronze A' Design Award in Furniture Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Day Go, a modular armchair created by designer Hsieh Jen Lee , as a Bronze winner in the Furniture Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of design, drawing entries from designers, manufacturers, and brands across numerous countries. Within the furniture industry, the A' Furniture Design Award is regarded as a highly respected acknowledgment of thoughtful development, technical merit, and creative achievement. Day Go received this distinction following a rigorous evaluation by an expert jury panel. The recognition affirms the work as an outstanding example of considered furniture design that unites cultural narrative with sustainable engineering.The Bronze A' Design Award for Day Go holds relevance for furniture professionals and consumers seeking products that respond to evolving expectations around sustainability and longevity. Engineered for the Circular Economy, the armchair addresses a growing demand for furniture that can be repaired, refreshed, and recycled rather than discarded. Its Design for Disassembly structure aligns with contemporary industry practices that prioritize material separation and extended product life. For users, this approach offers practical benefits including fabric replacement and easy parts servicing. The design demonstrates how emotional cultural storytelling and rational environmental utility can coexist within a single object.Day Go draws its form from the silhouette of a traditional Taiwanese teapot, translating the visual language of ceramics into an enveloping seat. The name itself echoes the Taiwanese phonetic similarity to Te-koo, meaning teapot, and the spherical body wraps around the user much as a teapot holds warmth. Flowing armrests recall a pouring spout, while a distinct two-tone aesthetic contrasts a plush velvet seat with a rigid, recyclable base. The structure consists of three separable modules, a molded recyclable base shell, a heavy-duty metal swivel mechanism, and a removable upholstered seat, connected through hidden mechanical fasteners rather than permanent adhesives. This glue-free assembly preserves a seamless, fluid appearance while supporting a smooth 360 degree swivel function.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may inform future directions for the designer and the commissioning brand, encouraging continued exploration of circular furniture concepts. The work illustrates how cultural heritage can guide sustainable product development, offering a reference point for projects that balance heritage with industrial functionality. The achievement serves as motivation for the design team to pursue further innovation in material exploration and disassembly-focused engineering.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page hosted by the A' Design Award.About Hsieh Jen LeeHsieh Jen Lee is a Taiwan-based interior designer focused on creating emotionally resonant furniture through refined form and cultural storytelling. His work explores the intersection of Eastern aesthetics and contemporary living, often translating traditional philosophies into modern, functional objects. With a strong emphasis on materiality, craftsmanship, and human-centered comfort, he develops designs that balance visual softness with structural clarity. His approach integrates local production awareness and long-term usability, aiming to create timeless pieces that enrich everyday environments while preserving a sense of quiet elegance.About Moo's HomeMoo's Home is a contemporary furniture brand based in Taiwan, dedicated to redefining modern living spaces through a synthesis of aesthetic refinement and comfort. The brand views furniture as an essential component of a mindful lifestyle, resting its philosophy on exceptional craftsmanship and the use of high-quality, sustainable materials. Moo's Home champions a design language that is minimalist yet inviting, balancing international design trends with an understanding of contemporary living environments. Central to its ethos is personalization, empowering individuals to curate spaces through customizable options in premium fabrics and leathers. The commission of the Day Go armchair reflects the brand's ongoing dedication to forward-thinking design that bridges cultural narratives with practical, contemporary needs.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Furniture Design category, evaluations consider criteria including innovative use of material, ergonomic comfort, aesthetic appeal, functionality and usability, durability and longevity, environmental sustainability, originality, space optimization, adaptive design, cultural relevance, and craftsmanship excellence. The recognition acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Designs bestowed with this title are highly regarded for their technical characteristics combined with tasteful creative skill and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that contribute positively to industry standards and quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Design Award is a highly regarded competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including furniture designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands operating within the furniture and interior design industries. The A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries since 2008, now in its 18th year, with participation open to entries from all countries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, furniture industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://furniture-design-awards.com

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