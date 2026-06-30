Art Shed Awarded Quality Business Award for Best Craft Store in the City of Kingston, VIC for 2026

The Artist’s Candy Store™

CITY OF KINGSTON, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CITY OF KINGSTON, VIC – Art Shed has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Craft Store in the City of Kingston, Victoria, recognizing the business’s outstanding commitment to customer satisfaction, product quality, and excellence in the arts and crafts retail sector.The Quality Business Award honours businesses that consistently demonstrate exceptional service, strong customer feedback, and overall business performance.Art Shed has earned a strong reputation across the City of Kingston for providing a wide range of art and craft supplies, expert product knowledge, and a reliable shopping experience for artists, hobbyists, students, and creative professionals. The award reflects the business’s dedication to supporting creativity and helping customers find the right materials for every project.Art Shed offers an extensive selection of products designed to meet the needs of creators at every level. From paints, brushes, canvases, and drawing materials to craft essentials and specialty art supplies, the business has become a trusted destination for those seeking quality materials and inspiration. With a focus on both in-store and online convenience, Art Shed continues to make creative supplies accessible to customers throughout the City of Kingston and beyond.The business is known for its customer-focused approach, with a team that is committed to providing helpful advice, product guidance, and a welcoming shopping experience. Whether assisting beginners exploring a new hobby or supporting experienced artists with professional-grade materials, Art Shed has built its reputation on service, reliability, and a genuine passion for creativity. Customers frequently praise Art Shed for its broad product range, competitive offerings, and knowledgeable staff. Reviews highlight the store’s ability to cater to a diverse community of makers and artists, as well as its commitment to making the creative process easier and more enjoyable. Many customers value the convenience of shopping with a business that understands the needs of the local arts and crafts community.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.