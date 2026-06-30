SGS looks to advance cosmetic innovation at Future Skin 2026

SGS will host Future Skin 2026, a three-day seminar designed to connect and equip professionals shaping cosmetic innovation

Bringing together scientific leaders to drive safe & sustainable research and products

BARR, SWITZERLAND, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is set to host Future Skin 2026, an immersive three-day seminar designed to connect and equip professionals shaping cosmetic innovation. Delivered by SGS proderm, an SGS company, the event will bring together experts from across Europe and beyond for a focused program of insights, collaboration and discussion.The cosmetic industry faces growing pressure to deliver faster, safer and more sustainable innovations, while navigating tighter budgets, increased regulatory scrutiny and rising consumer expectations. Future Skin 2026 is designed for scientific leaders ready to move beyond incremental change and turn challenges into opportunities.The seminar combines applied science, regulatory insight and methodological innovation to support professionals responsible for transforming ideas into market-ready products. The program features four sessions and two hands-on workshops, delivering practical guidance and meaningful exchange.Across the sessions, participants will explore innovation risks from industry and regulatory perspectives, translate emerging science into robust methodologies and assess how sustainability is reshaping formulation strategies and innovation pathways.A dedicated session on innovative testing solutions will demonstrate how advanced methods can accelerate the path from concept to market. Participants will also work on claim development and pilot study strategies, learning how to define strong, differentiated claims under time and budget constraints.A focused workshop on bridging science and marketing will show how complex scientific results can be translated into clear, compelling consumer narratives using visualization, video and modern communication channels.A live laboratory demonstration at SGS proderm offers behind-the-scenes insights into cutting-edge testing, reinforcing the seminar’s strong connection between theory and practice.Future Skin 2026 is more than a seminar; it is a focused forum for scientific professionals who want to:• Generate innovative product ideas• Gain fresh inspiration through peer exchange• Network with key opinion leaders and innovators• Strengthen their role as strategic partners within their organizationsFuture Skin 2026 will take place at the Madison Hotel in Hamburg from November 16-18, 2026.For those seeking rigorous scientific content, practical tools and actionable insights, Future Skin 2026 offers the knowledge and connections needed to accelerate innovation.Cosmetic industry professionals looking to shape the future of cosmetic innovation are encouraged to register here

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