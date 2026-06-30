Iowa STEM celebrates America 250 through student servant leadership

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education launched STEM BEST® 250, a statewide initiative designed to inspire student-led service projects through Iowa’s network of STEM BEST® Program models.

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer announced the initiative earlier this month at the BEST STEMposium, an annual gathering of STEM BEST® Program model leaders.

“There is truly no better way to commemorate America’s 250th than by celebrating the next generation of servant leaders,” Lt. Governor Cournoyer said in her announcement. “Students learn leadership by serving others and these projects will directly build their communication, teamwork, initiative and problem solving skills.”

The STEM BEST® 250 campaign aims to engage its more than 150 STEM BEST® Program models, spanning over 200 districts across Iowa in community service projects. It encourages students to identify meaningful needs within their classrooms, schools and communities and develop projects that create real, lasting impact. By completing or initiating service-oriented projects, students will apply STEM learning in authentic ways while building leadership, collaboration and problem-solving skills.

The project aims to develop and empower student servant leaders while increasing visibility of Iowa’s STEM BEST® Program and representing the state’s participation in the America 250 campaign.

For more information on the STEM BESTⓇ Program, visit the department’s STEM BESTⓇ webpage or email program coordinator Tanya Hunt at tanya.hunt@iowa.gov.