Marina Light by May Jbara Wins Bronze in A' Interior Design Awards

Marina Light

Contemporary Beirut Residential Interior Recognized for Luminous Spatial Design and Refined Material Expression

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Marina Light by May Jbara as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is one of the highly respected international competitions promoting excellence and innovation within the interior design field. This recognition acknowledges Marina Light as an outstanding example of good design, evaluated through a rigorous and objective assessment process. The award positions Marina Light among notable contemporary interior projects recognized for thoughtful development and professional execution. May Jbara, a Lebanese architect and interior designer based in Beirut, receives this distinction for a residential project that redefines luxury living through soft architectural language and refined material expression.The recognition of Marina Light holds relevance for both the interior design industry and those seeking residential environments grounded in comfort and clarity. As contemporary living increasingly prioritizes psychological well-being and environmental performance, the project responds to current trends by emphasizing natural light, openness, and human-centered spatial design. Marina Light demonstrates how research-driven methods, daylight studies, and thermal comfort considerations can be integrated within a high-rise residential context. The project aligns with industry practices in sustainability through durable finishes, energy-efficient systems, and smart climate control. For users and stakeholders alike, it illustrates the practical value of design that balances utility, aesthetics, and long-term spatial quality.Marina Light organizes a sequence of interconnected spaces that promote visual continuity and effortless circulation. Open-plan areas balance moments of intimacy, allowing the interior to respond flexibly to daily living while maintaining a calm atmosphere. A restrained palette of warm neutrals, tactile surfaces, and natural finishes reinforces a sense of understated luxury. Custom-designed elements and bespoke joinery, produced through CNC fabrication, ensure precision and seamless integration within the architectural framework. What distinguishes the project is its emphasis on emotional experience rather than visual excess, expressing luxury through precision, balance, and comfort.This recognition serves as encouragement for May Jbara Design Studio to continue exploring research-driven, human-centered approaches in future projects. The award may inspire further development of interiors that integrate architectural clarity, sustainable technologies, and personalized design solutions. By affirming the value of measured, timeless design, the distinction supports the studio's commitment to creating environments that enhance everyday living and well-being.Interested parties may learn more about Marina Light at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About May JbaraMay Jbara is a Lebanese architect, interior designer, and product designer, and the founder of May Jbara Design Studio in Beirut. Her work focuses on refined residential interiors and bespoke furniture pieces that combine minimalist aesthetics with timeless elegance. Through her studio, she has developed a portfolio of residential and commercial projects characterized by attention to detail, material sensitivity, and functional clarity. Her multidisciplinary approach bridges architecture, interior design, and product design to deliver holistic and meaningful design solutions that enhance well-being and spatial quality.About May Jbara Design StudioMay Jbara Design Studio is an interior design practice specializing in contemporary residential environments with a focus on spatial clarity, material refinement, and personalized design solutions. The studio approaches each project through a research-driven process that integrates architectural precision, human-centered design principles, and attention to lifestyle needs. With an emphasis on timeless aesthetics, functionality, and emotional comfort, the practice delivers bespoke interiors that balance luxury, practicality, and long-term spatial quality across diverse urban contexts.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, recognized works are assessed against criteria including innovative use of space, material selection excellence, functional layout design, lighting design proficiency, sustainable design practice, and attention to detail. The designation acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers whose work reflects thoughtful development and considered use of materials and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designs are highly regarded for their technical characteristics combined with tasteful creative skill, offering meaningful improvements to quality of life. The recognition reflects a designer's ability to blend form and function effectively while addressing real-world needs.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry, welcoming visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, voting on pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://commercialinterioraward.com

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