Influential Women showcases Stephanie Donovan: Global Media Exec turned CEO of Texas Wellness Collective

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin-Based Leader with 25+ Years in Digital Audio and Ad Tech Now Driving Purpose-Led Innovation in Mental Health, Nutrition, and Holistic WellnessStephanie Donovan is a seasoned business leader and entrepreneur based in Austin, Texas, with more than 25 years of experience in the audio and digital media industries. Over the course of her distinguished career, she built a strong reputation in business development, revenue management, and strategic sales leadership, culminating in executive roles including Chief Revenue Officer at Triton Digital. In that capacity, she led global revenue operations across more than 80 countries, driving consistent year-over-year growth while managing international teams, cultivating high-value partnerships, and shaping go-to-market strategies within the rapidly evolving digital audio ecosystem.Throughout her corporate journey, Stephanie demonstrated a rare ability to combine data-driven strategy with people-centered leadership. She successfully led large, cross-functional teams across global markets, built long-term relationships with C-suite executives, and consistently exceeded performance targets in highly competitive and fast-changing environments. Known for her adaptability and global perspective, she played a pivotal role in expanding digital audio advertising technology worldwide while also mentoring emerging leaders and contributing as a speaker and panelist at major industry conferences.After decades in corporate leadership, Stephanie transitioned into entrepreneurship, co-founding and now serving as Chief Executive Officer of Texas Wellness Collective, a health and wellness practice dedicated to mental health, nutrition, and holistic care. Her mission is rooted in expanding access to counseling services and normalizing self-care as an essential component of overall health. By integrating her extensive business expertise with a purpose-driven vision, she is building a practice focused on both clinical impact and community well-being.Alongside her executive accomplishments, Stephanie remains deeply committed to mentorship, leadership development, and empowering others—particularly women—to advance in their careers and step into leadership roles with confidence and clarity.Stephanie attributes her success first and foremost to God, followed by the mentors who provided her with opportunities to learn, grow, and take calculated risks throughout her career. She has advanced in a highly competitive, male-dominated industry by earning respect through hard work, integrity, and strong strategic partnerships rather than relying on external factors. She emphasizes that consistent performance, accountability, and leadership excellence have been the foundation of her professional growth.Today, as the founder of a woman-owned business, Stephanie draws upon those experiences to navigate new challenges with resilience, clarity, and purpose. She credits both her faith and her professional mentors with shaping her leadership philosophy and long-term vision.One of the most influential pieces of career advice Stephanie has ever received is: “Do not be afraid to fail because innovation requires it.” Early in her career, she learned that failure is not only inevitable but essential to growth. Her guiding principle became simple: fail fast, learn quickly, correct mistakes, and avoid repeating them.She was fortunate to work with leaders who trusted her with high-stakes opportunities and encouraged experimentation, even when outcomes were uncertain. That environment shaped her leadership approach today. Stephanie now actively encourages her teams to take bold, calculated risks and embrace innovation responsibly. In fast-moving, technology-driven industries, she believes this mindset—supported by thoughtful structure and guardrails—remains essential for sustained success.For young women entering her field, Stephanie offers clear and practical advice: be READY—Researched, Early, Articulate, Driven, and, most importantly, be yourself. She encourages professionals to proactively reach out, ask for opportunities, seek mentorship, and confidently request time with industry leaders.She emphasizes that initiative often distinguishes candidates more than experience alone. Being prepared, punctual, and informed about who you are engaging with can open doors that credentials alone cannot. Thoughtful questions and respect for others’ time, she notes, consistently create lasting professional impressions.As a CEO and small business owner, Stephanie identifies her greatest challenge as scaling a startup while managing ongoing profitability pressures. In her corporate leadership roles, she also navigated the rapidly evolving ad tech and digital audio landscape, where anticipating industry shifts and consumer behavior trends was critical.Despite these challenges, Stephanie views them as opportunities. She highlights the continued growth of digital audio and podcasting as a powerful expansion area, while also leveraging her global leadership experience to build something new within the health and wellness sector. For Stephanie, change is not an obstacle but a catalyst for reinvention, innovation, and impact.Her guiding values—faith, empathy, respect, and community service—remain central to both her personal and professional life. She places strong emphasis on authentic connection and actively supports women in leadership and business.These values influence how she leads teams, builds partnerships, and engages with her community and family. Stephanie believes that meaningful success is not defined solely by achievement but by integrity, connection, and service to others.Through her transition from global media executive to wellness entrepreneur, Stephanie Donovan continues to exemplify purpose-driven leadership—bridging corporate excellence with human-centered impact in every stage of her career.Learn More about Stephanie Donovan:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Stephanie-Donovan , or through her profile on Texas Wellness Collective, https://txwellnesscollective.com/about-us Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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