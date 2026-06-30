Two of Us by Saya Takamine Wins Bronze in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Two of Us

Compact Ceramic Sauce Dish Brings People With Differing Taste Preferences Together Around a Shared Plate

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Two of Us , a sauce dish designed by Saya Takamine , as a Bronze winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of kitchenware design, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This recognition places Two of Us among designs noted for thoughtful development and practical merit. The honor highlights both the creative thinking and the careful craftsmanship behind the work. The selection reflects standards held in high regard across the international design community.The A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award holds relevance for kitchenware professionals, manufacturers, and everyday users who value designs that balance function and form. Two of Us responds to a growing interest in tableware that supports shared dining experiences while accommodating individual preferences. By uniting two sauce compartments and one condiment dish within a single compact object, the design addresses a common dining situation in a considered manner. The work aligns with industry attention toward thoughtful proportions, usability, and refined manufacturing. For users, the design offers practical convenience alongside a quiet aesthetic presence at the table.Two of Us consists of two soy sauce compartments and one condiment dish, allowing three different seasonings to be enjoyed on a single plate. A wing like curvature in the condiment dish provides a wide opening that makes dipping easy and a sufficient depth that supports effortless cleaning, while the overall size remains compact and easy to handle. This gentle curve contrasts with the piece's otherwise linear form, becoming a distinctive accent and a defining visual feature. The ceramic dish is produced using plaster slip casting molds, with the sauce dishes and condiment dish cast separately and later bonded to realize the complex, recessed form. Small differences in depth, thickness, slope angle, and the offset between compartments were refined through repeated sketching and clay prototyping to achieve balanced proportions.This recognition may encourage further exploration of designs that emphasize proximity and togetherness in shared dining. The award serves as motivation for continued attention to the negotiation between manufacturing constraints and functional quality. The project demonstrates how conceptual ideas can be translated into ceramic slip casting through close collaboration with experienced craftspeople. Such approaches may inform future work that pairs everyday observation with disciplined, functional form.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Saya TakamineSaya Takamine is a designer from Japan, currently studying design in Okinawa. She places emphasis on logically analyzing and deeply understanding matters from multiple perspectives. She aims to become a designer who solves problems by leveraging her innate way of thinking and by valuing everyday observations.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality within the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. Designs are evaluated against criteria including innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, production feasibility, and design originality, among others. The recognition acknowledges the dedication and skill of designers who produce thoughtfully developed work with considered use of materials and technology. Bronze A' Design Award designs combine sound technical characteristics with tasteful creative skill and careful attention to detail. The designation is a highly regarded achievement that reflects the designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that offer meaningful improvements to daily life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is a highly regarded kitchenware competition that welcomes kitchenware designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential entities within the kitchenware and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, kitchenware industry experts, journalists, academics, and designers. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries and open to entries from all countries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://kitchenwareawards.com

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