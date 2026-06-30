Peracetic Acid Market Growth Accelerates Amid Rising Demand for Food Safety and Disinfection

Peracetic Acid Market Growing Demand

Peracetic acid market is witnessing strong growth, driven primarily by rising demand across the food & beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global peracetic acid market is witnessing strong growth, driven primarily by rising demand across the food & beverages, healthcare, and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing usage in sanitation, disinfection, and processing applications continues to support market expansion.Peracetic acid is widely used in food processing and packaging—especially for products such as juices, soft drinks, milk, and tea due to its strong antimicrobial properties. Its growing adoption as a sanitizer in the brewing industry, along with increased pharmaceutical applications, is further boosting demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/731 Market Size & Forecast:-According to Allied Market Research:- Market size (2021): $0.9 billion- Projected market size (2031): $1.8 billion- CAGR (2022–2031): 7.7%Key Market Drivers:- Rising demand from the food & beverages industry- Expansion of online food retail platforms- Increasing use in brewing sanitation processes- Growing pharmaceutical industry applications- Higher demand for disinfectants and sanitizers post-COVID-19Opportunities:- Expanding use in brewing and beverage sanitation- Increasing pharmaceutical-grade disinfection applications- Development of advanced cleaning and hygiene solutionsRestraints:- Health hazards associated with handling and exposure to peracetic acidMarket Segmentation Insights:-By Application:- Disinfectants dominated the market in 2021 (largest share)- Sanitizers expected to grow fastest (CAGR ~8.3%)By End-use Industry:- Food & beverages held the largest share- Healthcare segment expected to grow fastest (CAGR ~8.5%)By Region:- Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021- Asia-Pacific also expected to record the fastest growth (CAGR ~8.7%)Key Industry Players:-Major companies operating in the market include:- Acuro Organics Limited- Airedale Chemical Company- Diversey Inc.- Ecolab Inc- Evonik Industries AG- Kemira Oyj- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company- Solvay- Tanfac Industries and othersThese companies are actively focusing on strategies such as partnerships, expansions, product innovation, and collaborations to strengthen their market position.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/peracetic-acid-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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