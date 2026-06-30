GJB Electrical Wins 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Electrician in Glenorchy City Council, TAS

GLENORCHY CITY COUNCIL, TAS, AUSTRALIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glenorchy, Tasmania – June 2026 – The Quality Business Awards proudly announce that GJB Electrical has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Electrician in Glenorchy City Council, TAS. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, reputation, and overall business performance.GJB Electrical stood out as a leader in the electrical services industry through its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer care. Founded in 2016 by industry professional Gordon Brown, GJB Electrical has built a strong reputation throughout southern Tasmania for providing comprehensive electrical solutions to residential, commercial, and industrial clients. The locally owned and operated company is known for its professionalism, attention to detail, and dedication to exceeding customer expectations.Based in Glenorchy, GJB Electrical offers a wide range of services, including residential and commercial electrical work, lighting design and installation, switchboard upgrades, electrical repairs, safety inspections, heat pump installation, electric vehicle charger installation, and grid-connected solar solutions. The company proudly serves clients across Greater Hobart and surrounding communities.Customers frequently praise GJB Electrical for its prompt communication, professionalism, reliability, and high standard of workmanship. Clients consistently highlight the team's friendly approach, transparent pricing, punctual service, and ability to complete projects efficiently and to the highest standard. The company’s experienced team is committed to providing tailored solutions that meet each client’s unique needs while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality. This customer-focused approach, combined with a dedication to staying current with industry innovations and best practices, has helped GJB Electrical build lasting relationships and earn the trust of homeowners and businesses throughout the region.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.

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