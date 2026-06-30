The Leader's Floor Lookout: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Millions of people have achieved the American Dream through the opportunity to work, build careers, and provide for their families. However, disabled Americans often face unnecessary barriers to employment because of outdated policies and unclear eligibility rules.

60 percent of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries express the desire and ability to be able to work in the next two to five years. However, fewer than one percent of SSDI beneficiaries leave the program each year.

Americans with disabilities who want to work should have every opportunity to do so. That is why today, House Republicans are advancing the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, which would reauthorize a section of the Social Security Act to allow the Social Security Administration (SSA) to conduct demonstration projects to test alternate SSDI policies designed to promote work for those who are able. The bill also bars the SSA from conducting demonstration projects that would reduce a participant's overall income.

Rep. Austin Scott’s measure, H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, will allow the SSA to test different program rules to promote work for disabled Americans and improve work outcomes, so that every American can have an equal opportunity to excel in the workforce.

House Republicans are committed to expanding opportunities for all Americans – including disabled Americans.

