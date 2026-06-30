READYWISCONSIN NEWS RELEASE: Keep safety in the spotlight this Independence Day

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Contact: dmawempio@widma.gov

MADISON, Wis. – As communities prepare to celebrate Independence Day and commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the United States, ReadyWisconsin urges everyone to celebrate responsibly and make firework safety the star of the show.

“As we gather with family, friends, and neighbors for this Semiquincentennial, people shouldn’t forget to keep safety in mind,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle. “A few moments of caution can make the difference between a successful celebration and a preventable tragedy.”

In 2025, there were 226 emergency department visits in Wisconsin for fireworks-related injuries, with 58% of those occurring during the first week of July, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Even novelties like sparklers can burn at roughly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and easily ignite clothing and cause severe burns.

The easiest and best way to stay safe is to watch community fireworks shows run by professionals. However, if you choose to set off your own fireworks, ReadyWisconsin asks people to remember the following:

Obey local laws and permitting requirements for the use of fireworks.

Children should never handle fireworks and should be closely supervised when they are in use.

Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

For ground-based fireworks, be at least 35 feet away.

Sometimes fireworks don’t go off, but duds always pose a risk. Never try to re-light or approach a failed firework. Let duds sit for five to ten minutes before you put them in a bucket of water.

Fireworks can be extremely stressful for pets. Keep them indoors. Close the curtains or blinds and turn on the TV or radio to provide a distraction.

Only light one firework at a time. Lighting multiple fireworks at the same time increases the risk of accidents occurring from the fuse burning faster than designed.

Never use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Consider safer alternatives to fireworks, such as party poppers, bubbles, silly string, or glow sticks.

The days around the Fourth of July are also popular for family trips and outdoor gatherings. Keep you and your family safe with these additional tips:

If you are traveling, pack an emergency kit in your car with items such as bottled water, snacks, and a cell phone charger. Check 511Wisconsin for traffic-related information using the free mobile app or online at https://511wi.gov.

Never leave people or pets in a parked car – even briefly. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can climb to life-threatening levels within minutes. On an 80-degree Fahrenheit day the temperature inside a parked car, even with windows cracked slightly open, can reach 100-degrees Fahrenheit in less than 10 minutes.

When cooking outdoors, remember to keep grills at least three feet away from your home or any structure that can catch fire. Keep a fire extinguisher nearby and maintain a child-free and pet-free safe zone around the grill while it’s hot.

Make sure an adult is present to supervise pool activities and flotation devices are used when appropriate.

About ReadyWisconsin

ReadyWisconsin is a public service campaign of Wisconsin Emergency Management, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. In alignment with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s national Ready campaign, ReadyWisconsin aims to educate and empower Wisconsinites to prepare for and respond to both natural and human-made emergencies, while engaging the public and boosting basic preparedness statewide. For more emergency preparedness resources, head to readywisconsin.wi.gov or follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook, X, and Instagram for tips delivered straight to your feed.