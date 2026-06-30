Influential Women Profiles Susie Moon: Business Connection Strategist And Founder Of Susie Moon Consulting

BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 30+ Years of Experience to Connect Entrepreneurs with Speaking Opportunities, Partnerships, and High-Impact Growth ChannelsBaraboo, Wisconsin — Susie Moon didn’t stumble into entrepreneurship—she was raised in it. Growing up watching her parents build and run their own business, she gained an early, firsthand education in what it truly takes to succeed: relationships, resilience, and the commitment to consistently show up for people, preferably with a good laugh along the way. Those foundational lessons continue to guide her work today.As the Founder of Susie Moon Consulting, Susie now channels that lifelong exposure to business into helping others expand their visibility and influence. She works with entrepreneurs and experts who want to speak more to step into greater recognition, opportunity, and revenue growth. Through strategic relationship-building and opportunity placement, she connects clients with influential stages, meaningful partnerships, and introductions that open new doors.With her experience in sales support, business development, and event coordination, Susie has developed a strong reputation for connecting people, ideas, and opportunities in powerful ways. Her clients range from emerging coaches and consultants to established keynote speakers and TEDx presenters. Through her visibility programs, Susie and her team research and pitch speaking opportunities, identify referral partners, and find ways to increase business growth, strengthen relationships, and drive sales.Susie is widely recognized for her warm, high-energy presence and for making every room she enters a little more fun. She has built her brand on the ability to connect the right people and advocate for clients in spaces they have not yet entered. Her signature initiatives include Referral Roundup events, where entrepreneurs gather to exchange resources and build authentic relationships; Speaker Roundup events, which connect hosts and speakers; and The SUMO List, an online directory designed to help small business owners find the resources they need and provide more visibility.Her approach to business is rooted in both strategy and mindset. Susie attributes her success to being self-motivated, resourceful, and committed to excellence in everything she does. She emphasizes the importance of surrounding herself with the right people, continuously learning, and embracing failure as part of growth. Central to her philosophy is the belief in connection and an abundance mindset as key drivers of long-term success.One of the most impactful pieces of career advice Susie has ever received is to actively put herself out there and pursue what she wants. She believes that leaning into one’s unique strengths and gifts is essential for standing out in the marketplace. She approaches every opportunity with an ownership mindset, prioritizing initiative, accountability, and strategic thinking.For newer entrepreneurs, Susie encourages curiosity, openness, and the courage to embrace the unknown. She advises building strong professional networks, particularly through platforms like LinkedIn, and emphasizes the importance of asking for help rather than trying to navigate challenges alone.In her work within the speaking and visibility space, Susie recognizes increasing numbers of professionals who turn to speaking to build their brands. She views this as a long-term play that requires patience, consistency, and persistence. She also emphasizes that free speaking opportunities can be just as valuable as paid engagements, often serving as gateways to future opportunities and partnerships.At the core of Susie’s approach are five guiding values: humor, integrity, curiosity, advocacy, and connection. Susie believes business doesn’t have to be so serious, and that a well-timed laugh builds more trust than almost anything else. Integrity is non-negotiable for Susie; she’d rather deliver real results than simply look good doing it. Curiosity keeps her discovering new opportunities for her clients. Advocacy drives her commitment to championing others’ success. Connection, she believes, is the foundation of all meaningful progress in both business and life.What truly sets Susie Moon apart is not just her extensive network, but the way she operates within it. She acts as a strategic advocate for her clients and referral partners, opening doors, initiating conversations, and creating opportunities in spaces they have yet to access. With a blend of business instinct, warmth, hustle, and humor, she brings a deeply human approach to visibility and growth.For Susie, success is more about relationships, impact, and making the journey meaningful along the way.Learn More about Susie Moon:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Susie-Moon or through her website, https://susiemoon.net/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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