Wooden Walls Public Art Project Announces PlusOne, a Public Art Festival for Fall 2026

PlusOne a public art festival coming this Fall to Asbury Park, NJ. NJ Economic Development Authority

INAUGURAL PlusOne PUBLIC ART FESTIVAL WILL TRANSFORM ASBURY PARK INTO AN OPEN STUDIO THIS FALL, SUPPORTED BY THE NJEDA’A.R.T. PHASE II GRANT PROGRAM

PlusOne is the natural next chapter for Wooden Walls in Asbury Park. We’re creating a weeks-long celebration where the public can experience both the creative process and the finished work firsthand.” — Jenn Hampton, Founder of Wooden Walls Public Art Project

ASBURY PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asbury Park, NJ – The Wooden Walls Public Art Project proudly announces PlusOne , a public art festival coming in Fall 2026, with a dynamic preview during a collaboration with Color & Light Festival on July 17–18, 2026. This lead-up event showcases large-scale video and projection art, expands the festival’s reach, and sets the stage for the main PlusOne experience slated to run over three weekends in September–October 2026.A SUMMER PREVIEW: PROJECTION ART COMES TO ASBURY PARKBefore PlusOne officially begins this fall, audiences will get a first electrifying taste of the festival's vision when PlusOne partners with the return of Color & Light Festival for a two-night projection and video art event on Friday, July 17 and Saturday, July 18, 2026.The collaboration will feature a curated selection of artists hand-picked by the Color & Light Festival, alongside select regional artists. Together, the two organizations will bring world-class projection art to the Asbury Park Boardwalk blending creativity, technology and architecture.Color & Light will return to Asbury Park to lead a projection art workshop as part of the official PlusOne programming in September/October — giving attendees the rare opportunity to learn the craft directly from leaders in the medium.PlusOne — FALL 2026PlusOne, a public art festival inspired by Asbury Park’s storied amusement and music legacy, will transform the city into an open studio and living stage. Produced by the nonprofit Wooden Walls Public Art Project and supported by funding through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s (NJEDA) Activation, Revitalization, and Transformation (A.R.T.) – Phase II Grant Program, the festival will debut in Fall 2026, spanning three weekends across September and October.Bringing together nationally and internationally recognized artists across disciplines, PlusOne will feature the creation of large-scale murals, installations, immersive experiences, and a lineup of artist talks, tours, and workshops.The festival’s name draws inspiration from Asbury Park’s legendary music culture and the tradition of the guest-list “plus one” — an invitation to bring someone along. Through a unique “+1” curatorial model, each participating artist nominates another artist, creating a chain of creative collaboration and amplification. Audiences are similarly invited to explore, connect, and share the experience with others, extending the festival’s impact beyond the artwork itself.Festival activities will span from City Hall to the waterfront and through Sunset Lake Park. Anchoring the experience will be two iconic Asbury Park destinations: the Carousel House on the boardwalk, home to Wooden Walls’ artist residency program, and St. John’s Island, the hidden gem of Sunset Lake Park. Both sites will be transformed through immersive artistic experiences and site-specific installations.“PlusOne is the natural next chapter for Wooden Walls in Asbury Park — a city that has always attracted artists, dreamers, and people searching for something inspiring and alive,” said Jenn Hampton, Founder of Wooden Walls Public Art Project. “We’re creating a weeks-long celebration where the public can experience both the creative process and the finished work firsthand.”Public art has become an integral part of the Asbury Park experience, enriching daily life for residents and leaving a lasting impression on the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come to the Jersey Shore each year. PlusOne will further activate underutilized architecture and public spaces through bold, highly visible programming, provide free access to world-class contemporary art experiences, and support local businesses by driving cultural tourism during the shoulder season.All festival venues are located within one mile of the NJ Transit station and are easily accessible by car, bicycle, foot, or the city’s scooter-share system, making PlusOne welcoming and accessible for visitors and community members alike.ABOUT WOODEN WALLS PUBLIC ART PROJECTThe nonprofit Wooden Walls Public Art Project is responsible for the creation of the widely recognized murals and installation art that define the Asbury Park Boardwalk experience, as well as the artist residency program housed in the historic Carousel House. Over its eleven-year history, Wooden Walls has directed the creation of over 100 murals, installations, and art experiences, and is credited with creating what many consider the most visually compelling boardwalk on the Jersey Shore. The Wooden Walls murals rank among the most photographed and Instagrammed locations in all of Asbury Park, drawing visitors and artists from around the world.SUPPORTPlusOne is supported by funding through the NJEDA’s A.R.T.-Ph II Grant Program. The NJEDA grows the state’s economy and increases equitable access to opportunity by supporting high-quality job creation, catalyzing investment, and fostering vibrant, inclusive community development. NJEDA works in partnership with a diverse range of stakeholders to implement programs and initiatives that improve quality of life, enhance economic vitality, and strengthen New Jersey’s long-term economic competitiveness. NJEDA’s vision is to make New Jersey a national model for sustainable and equitable economic growth by investing in communities, fostering innovation, and supporting industries with high quality-jobs in the State.PlusOne is presented by the Wooden Walls Public Art Project, a New Jersey 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

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