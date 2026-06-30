Drone Based Cleaning By SECOTEK SECOTEK Logo

With traditional access methods proving expensive and slow, German facility managers are increasingly adopting drone-based cleaning solutions.

DüSSELDORF, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building maintenance has long depended on a narrow set of tools: scaffolding, mobile lifting platforms, and industrial rope-access technicians. Each method works, but each also comes with logistical overhead — installation time, road access requirements, and costs that scale with building height and surface area.Over the past several years, a different approach has gained traction in the German facility management sector: Drohnenreinigung in Deutschland , or drone-based building cleaning. The method uses remotely piloted spray drones to apply cleaning solutions directly to building surfaces, removing dirt, algae, moss, and other deposits without the need for ground-based access equipment.How the Drone Technology WorksA licensed drone pilot operates the equipment from the ground, flying a spray drone along the surface of a building. The drone distributes water or a cleaning agent in a controlled pattern, after which the surface is rinsed. Because nothing touches the building directly, the method is sometimes described in the industry as contactless cleaning.Two techniques are typically used. Softwashing applies biodegradable cleaning agents at low pressure, suited to facade materials that could be damaged by more aggressive methods. High-pressure drone cleaning is used on more robust surfaces or where contamination is heavier, such as industrial grime on concrete or metal cladding.Industry data on solar panel maintenance has shown that accumulated dust, pollen, and residue can measurably reduce photovoltaic output over time, which is part of why drone-based Drohnenreinigung has found particular traction among operators of solar installations, alongside more conventional uses on facades, rooftops, and high-rise glazing.A Shift in Building Maintenance LogisticsThe appeal of the technology lies largely in logistics rather than the cleaning chemistry itself. Scaffolding installation can take several days and requires a footprint around the building. Lifting platforms need road access, and in some cases, temporary road closures. Industrial climbers offer flexibility but become expensive on taller or more complex structures.Drone cleaning sidesteps much of this. Setup time is shorter, equipment does not occupy street space, and building access points generally remain unobstructed throughout the process. For facility managers coordinating maintenance across multiple properties, this can simplify scheduling considerably.The technology is not, however, a universal substitute for traditional methods. Certain facade materials, structural configurations, or local airspace restrictions can limit where drone cleaning is applicable, and a site assessment is standard practice before any project begins.SECOTEK's Role in the SectorAmong the companies operating in this space is SECOTEK, a Düsseldorf-based facility management firm active since 2011. The company has incorporated drone cleaning into its broader Gebäudereinigung services, applying the method to facades, rooftops, solar panels, and high-rise windows for clients including housing management firms, industrial operators, and logistics companies across multiple regions in Germany.SECOTEK holds ISO 14001:2015 certification, an internationally recognised standard for environmental management systems, and is a member of GEFMA (the German Facility Management Association) and the Gebäudereiniger-Innung (Building Cleaning Guild). The company states that its drone processes rely on biodegradable cleaning agents, in line with a broader trend in the cleaning industry toward reducing chemical runoff and water consumption through more targeted application methods.More detail on the company's drone-based services is available via its website, at Drohnenreinigung.Where the Industry Goes From HereFacility management associations in Germany have noted a gradual increase in interest around drone-based maintenance methods, driven partly by rising costs for traditional scaffolding and partly by growing attention to environmental considerations in commercial property upkeep. As regulatory frameworks around commercial drone operation continue to mature, industry observers expect adoption to expand further into sectors such as industrial real estate, logistics, and large-scale residential property management.Whether drone cleaning becomes a standard tool across the German building maintenance industry, or remains one option among several established methods, will likely depend on how regulatory, technical, and cost factors continue to develop in the years ahead.

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