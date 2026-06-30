IV Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, CAGR 5.1% and Forecast 2026–2033 | Persistence Market Research

IV Equipment Market

BRENFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IV Equipment Market plays a vital role in healthcare by enabling the safe administration of intravenous fluids, medications, blood products, and nutritional support. Rising hospital admissions, increasing surgical procedures, and the growing burden of chronic diseases are driving the need for reliable intravenous therapy solutions. Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting advanced IV equipment to improve patient safety, treatment precision, and workflow efficiency. Technological innovations, including smart infusion systems and advanced monitoring capabilities, are also supporting the modernization of intravenous therapy across hospitals and specialty care facilities.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global IV equipment market is estimated to grow from US$15.8 billion in 2026 to US$22.3 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. Infusion pumps continue to represent the leading product segment due to their ability to deliver medications with greater accuracy and consistency. Hospitals remain the dominant end users because of their high patient volumes and continuous demand for intravenous treatment. Geographically, North America leads the market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, widespread adoption of innovative medical technologies, and increasing demand for quality patient care.

Get Your FREE Sample Report Instantly – Click Now : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19297

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ The global IV Equipment Market is projected to grow from US$15.8 billion in 2026 to US$22.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.1%.

➤ Rising demand for intravenous therapy across hospitals and specialty healthcare facilities continues to support market expansion.

➤ Smart infusion technologies are improving medication accuracy, patient safety, and treatment efficiency.

➤ Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long-term intravenous treatment is fueling equipment demand.

➤ Expansion of home healthcare services is encouraging the adoption of portable IV devices.

➤ Continuous healthcare infrastructure development across emerging economies is creating new growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation

The IV Equipment Market is segmented based on product type and end user. Product categories include infusion pumps, IV catheters, IV sets, accessories, and related intravenous administration devices. Among these, infusion pumps account for the leading share because they enable controlled medication delivery, reduce dosing errors, and improve patient monitoring. Growing preference for disposable IV products is also contributing to market growth as healthcare providers focus on infection prevention and patient safety.

Based on end users, hospitals remain the largest segment due to increasing patient admissions, emergency care requirements, and surgical procedures requiring intravenous therapies. Ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and home healthcare providers are also increasing their use of advanced IV equipment. Rising demand for home-based treatment solutions is expected to create additional opportunities as healthcare systems prioritize convenient and cost-effective patient care.

Want Specific Data? Request Report Customization : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/19297

Regional Insights

North America continues to dominate the IV Equipment Market because of strong healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technologies, and high investment in patient care. Hospitals across the region are rapidly adopting smart infusion systems and automated IV technologies to improve treatment outcomes while reducing medication errors.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing hospital networks, and improving access to advanced medical treatments are supporting regional market expansion. Rising awareness regarding quality healthcare services is also contributing to increasing demand for modern IV equipment.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the IV Equipment Market is the growing number of patients requiring intravenous therapies for chronic diseases, critical care, and post-surgical recovery. Conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders frequently require long-term IV medication administration. The increasing number of surgeries performed worldwide is also contributing to higher utilization of intravenous equipment across healthcare facilities.

Continuous technological advancements are further strengthening market growth. Smart infusion pumps, automated medication delivery systems, and digital monitoring technologies improve treatment precision while reducing human errors. Healthcare providers continue investing in advanced IV equipment to enhance patient safety, streamline clinical workflows, and improve healthcare outcomes.

Ready to Dive Deep? Buy Full Report Today :https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19297

Market Restraints

Despite favorable growth prospects, the IV Equipment Market faces several restraints. Advanced infusion systems require significant investment, making them less accessible for healthcare facilities with limited budgets. Equipment maintenance, software upgrades, and regular calibration also increase operational costs for hospitals and healthcare providers.

Manufacturers must also comply with strict regulatory standards governing medical device quality and patient safety. Product approvals often require extensive testing and documentation, increasing development costs and extending commercialization timelines. Additionally, concerns related to device malfunctions and cybersecurity risks associated with connected medical devices continue to challenge industry participants.

Market Opportunities

Growing adoption of home healthcare services presents substantial opportunities for the IV Equipment Market. Portable infusion systems and user-friendly IV devices are becoming increasingly popular as patients seek convenient treatment options outside hospitals. This shift is encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative products that support remote patient care while maintaining treatment accuracy.

Emerging economies also offer strong long-term growth potential due to ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to medical services. Increasing integration of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and remote monitoring capabilities into IV equipment is expected to create additional opportunities for innovation while improving patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Company Insights

Key players operating in the IV Equipment Market include:

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Baxter International Inc.

• Smiths Medical

• ICU Medical, Inc.

• C. R. Bard, Inc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Moog, Inc.

• AngioDynamics, Inc.

• Others

Explore the Latest Trending Research Reports:

Anticoccidial Drugs Market

Heart Valve Repair and Replacement Market



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.