Plant Growth Regulators Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Rising Food Demand

Plant Growth Regulators Market Growing Demand

Cereals held the largest share (nearly one-third in 2021) due to rising global consumption and improvements in high-yield crop varieties.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plant growth regulators (PGR) market is witnessing strong expansion, driven by advancements in agricultural practices, continuous product innovation by leading agrochemical companies, increasing climate stress such as droughts, and rising global demand for food security and sustainable crop productivity.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $7.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.9% (2022–2031). The study provides detailed insights into market segmentation, value chains, competitive landscape, investment opportunities, and regional trends.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/318 Key Market Drivers:-The growth of the plant growth regulators market is supported by several major factors:- Adoption of modern agricultural techniques and precision farming- Continuous introduction of advanced PGR products by key industry players- Increasing frequency of droughts and climate variability impacting crop yield- Rising global population driving demand for higher agricultural productivity- Growing emphasis on food safety, nutrition, and sustainable farming practicesHowever, certain challenges continue to restrain market expansion, including limited farmer awareness in developing regions and the relatively high cost of plant growth regulator products.On the other hand, emerging opportunities include:- Rising consumer preference for healthy and organic food production- Increasing demand for flowers, seeds, and medicinal crops- Expansion of agrochemical adoption in developing economiesMarket Segmentation Insights:-By Type:Auxins remain the dominant segment, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market in 2021. They are widely used for:- Cell division and elongation- Root formation and propagation- Tissue culture applicationsCytokinins are expected to grow at the fastest rate (approx. 14.8% CAGR), supported by their benefits such as:- Delaying leaf aging (senescence)- Enhancing protein synthesis- Supporting bud formation and plant stress resistanceOther important categories include gibberellins, ethylene, and abscisic acid, each contributing to specific growth regulation processes.By Crop Type:Cereals held the largest share (nearly one-third in 2021) due to rising global consumption and improvements in high-yield crop varieties, particularly in Asia.Fruits and Vegetables are projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 14.9%, driven by:- Increasing demand for quality produce- Wider adoption of PGRs in horticulture- Expansion of commercial farming practices globallyOther segments include oilseeds, pulses, turf, ornamentals, and miscellaneous crops.Regional Analysis:Europe dominated the market in 2021, contributing nearly two-fifths of global revenue. Strong agricultural policies, sustainability initiatives, and widespread use of PGRs in horticulture support regional leadership.Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of approximately 15.0%, driven by:- Large-scale agricultural production in India and China- Rapid adoption of agrochemicals- Growing awareness of productivity-enhancing farming solutions- Expansion in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the PhilippinesCompetitive Landscape:-Key companies operating in the global plant growth regulators market include:- Sumitomo Chemical Australia- Corteva Agriscience- Arysta LifeScience- Syngenta AG- BASF SE- UPL Limited- Nufarm- Bayer CropScience AG- FMC Corporation- Tata Chemicals Limited𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plant-growth-regulators-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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