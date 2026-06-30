Chopin Residue by Mariusz Szypura Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Award

Chopin Residue

Album Cover Generated from Vinyl Waste Earns Bronze A' Design Award in Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Chopin Residue, a music album cover created by Mariusz Szypura , as a Bronze recipient within the Packaging Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of packaging design, drawing entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands across the globe. Selection for the Bronze A' Design Award follows a rigorous evaluation by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. This distinction acknowledges the thoughtful development and technical merit of Chopin Residue, positioning it among notable contemporary works in packaging design. The recognition highlights a project that unites sound, material, and process within a single physical object.Chopin Residue addresses a growing interest within the packaging industry in material reuse, conceptual coherence, and the meaningful relationship between an object and its content. The design treats sound production as a material practice, reflecting wider movements toward sustainability and reduced waste in contemporary design. By transforming byproducts of manufacturing into visual material, the project demonstrates how production traces can carry meaning rather than be discarded. For industry stakeholders and audiences alike, the work offers a tangible example of how packaging can extend the identity of the product it contains. The approach aligns with evolving standards that value authenticity, resourcefulness, and integrated design thinking.The cover of Chopin Residue is generated from the album's core idea of residue as what remains after deconstruction. Created through the same lathe-cut process that produces the sound, the artwork uses vinyl waste, the physical negative of the groove, as its visual material. Vinyl shavings collected during the lathe-cut process were preserved, formed into large-format pieces, photographed, and translated into the album packaging. The production emphasized minimal intervention, tactile materials, and small-batch manufacturing, allowing process and material to define the visual language. The album reinterprets the works of Fryderyk Chopin with artists associated with Portishead, Sonic Youth, Battles, Beck, David Bowie, and Tortoise, making the package a physical extension of the composition.The recognition of Chopin Residue may encourage further exploration of process-based methodologies in packaging and music design. By demonstrating how recording, waste, and form can become a unified design language, the project invites continued experimentation at the intersection of sound, object, and material. This acknowledgement serves as motivation for ongoing work that links artistic research with tangible outcomes. The award also supports broader conversations about the role of production traces in shaping meaning within contemporary design practice.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, its concept, and its designers at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page offers additional detail regarding the development and realization of Chopin Residue.About Mariusz SzypuraMariusz Szypura is a Warsaw-based composer, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, graphic designer, and visual artist from Poland. His practice spans music production, intermedia installation, album and visual identity design, and audiovisual performance. Over three decades of activity, he has worked across the Polish alternative music scene and international contemporary art contexts, with projects presented at institutions including the Centre for Contemporary Art Ujazdowski Castle in Warsaw, Fridman Gallery in New York, and BALC Gallery in Osaka. His sound installation accompanied the Redefining pavilion at Malta Biennale 2026, awarded the Maltese Falcon for Best Pavilion.About Black Element LabelBlack Element Label is an independent music label based in Warsaw, Poland, operating at the intersection of indie rock, ambient, and guitar-driven music. The label releases works by a curated roster of artists including Silver Rocket, Happy Pills, and echo~echo, with a catalogue that spans crafted sonic landscapes, indie guitar-oriented songwriting, and layered, echo-based compositions. Positioning itself as a platform for music that resists genre conformity, Black Element Label prioritizes artistic integrity and long-form listening experiences. Its releases are distributed in Poland through Warner Music, and the label holds a recording and licensing agreement with Cleopatra Records in the United States, extending its reach to the North American market. The label accepts unsolicited demo submissions and pursues synchronization licensing opportunities for film, advertising, and other audiovisual productions.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a notable degree of creativity, technical skill, and practicality. Within the Packaging Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in packaging, sustainability and eco-friendliness, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and originality. Recipients are acknowledged for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology, reflecting professional execution and attention to detail. The designation recognizes works that effectively blend form and function while offering meaningful improvements to everyday experience. It stands as a respected acknowledgement of competence and inventive thinking within the design community.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed international competition that welcomes innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking design agencies, manufacturers, and influential brands from the packaging and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, academics, and journalists, ensuring a rigorous and impartial selection process. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and take part with their own projects at the following url: https://packagingdesignawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.