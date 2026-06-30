Influential Women Distinguishes Arpita Dacy as a Principal Technical Program Manager at Autodesk, driving AI innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Responsible Artificial Intelligence, Global Technology Leadership, and Cross-Industry Impact Through Engineering Excellence, Mentorship, and AdvocacySeattle, Washington — Arpita Ghosh Dacy has recently joined Autodesk as their Principal Technical Program Manager, where she brings more than 13 years of experience in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science to one of the world’s most widely used computer-aided design (CAD) software ecosystems. In her role, she leads pivotal technical initiatives driving end-to-end programs to enable and scale Autodesk’s Go-To-Market (GTM) capabilities. Before Autodesk, Arpita was part of Amazon Alexa; she has successfully delivered impactful software products for both adults and children, including the Alexa Kids Experience, Alexa Ads, and Alexa Smart Home initiatives. Her work focuses on building high-quality, data-driven solutions designed to improve her consumer experiences at scale.With a strong academic foundation in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, Seattle, Arpita combines deep technical expertise with strategic leadership and operational excellence. Her career reflects a consistent commitment to delivering innovative, user-centered technology while guiding global teams in a fast-paced and continuously evolving industry. She is widely recognized for her structured approach to problem-solving, her ability to translate complex technical systems into actionable strategies, and her dedication to mentoring emerging talent in technology.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Arpita is a passionate advocate for women in technology and engineering. She has been actively involved with Women Engineers Rise at the University of Washington for over 16 years, beginning as an undergraduate participant and continuing today as a mentor serving on the Professional Advisory Board. Through this long-standing commitment, she has helped shape programs that support the next generation of women engineers and tech professionals, offering guidance, mentorship, and leadership development opportunities. Her influence extends into academia and industry alike, where she continues to inspire students and professionals navigating careers in STEM fields.Arpita is also an active speaker at major conferences and global events, including the Grace Hopper Conference and the University of Washington College of Engineering graduation events. Through these platforms, she shares her expertise in managing global programs, responsible innovation, leadership development, and the importance of ethical technology design. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in cross-disciplinary learning, structured thinking, and a commitment to building technical systems that are transparent, responsible, and aligned with human values.Her accomplishments extend far beyond the technology sector. Arpita is also recognized globally as Mrs. Universe America 2023–2024 and as a professional runway model who has represented designers on international stages, including London, Paris, Milan, and New York Fashion Weeks. Through her work in pageantry and fashion, she advocates for women’s empowerment, confidence, and representation in creative industries. She uses her platform to support women designers and to encourage others to pursue their goals without limitation, demonstrating that leadership and creativity can coexist across multiple industries.In addition to her professional and creative achievements, Arpita is actively involved in philanthropy and social impact initiatives. She supports non-profit organizations including AmPowering, Helen’s Place, API Chaya, Women Against Violence in Africa, World Wildlife Fund, and the Save the Elephant Foundation. Her philanthropic work reflects a deep commitment to global equity, environmental conservation, and supporting vulnerable communities. By integrating her technical expertise, public influence, and advocacy work, she continues to build a multidimensional career focused on meaningful global impact.Arpita attributes her success to the people and communities that have supported her throughout her journey. She emphasizes the importance of mentorship, family values, friendship, and a strong global network in shaping her personal and professional development. She credits much of her growth to the guidance of mentors who have invested their time and energy in her advancement. Gratitude, she notes, plays a central role in her approach to life and leadership, as she believes acknowledging the contributions of others is essential to sustainable success.Time management, organization, and intentional goal setting are also foundational to her achievements. Arpita maintains a disciplined approach to her career, setting clear milestones each year and continuously aligning her efforts with long-term objectives. She believes that planning and forward-thinking are essential in a rapidly changing technological landscape, particularly in fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.The best career advice Arpita has ever received centers on identifying and developing a niche within the vast field of technology. She encourages professionals to explore areas such as engineering, data science, technical program management, and product development, and to pursue roles that genuinely inspire them. She also values continuous self-assessment and professional exploration, encouraging individuals to remain proactive in evaluating their skills and opportunities. In her view, long-term career success requires adaptability and an ongoing willingness to evolve alongside technological change.For young women entering the technology industry, Arpita emphasizes adaptability and lifelong learning as essential qualities. She encourages them to pursue what excites them most, rather than conforming to roles that do not align with their interests. She also highlights the importance of mentorship and networking, advising women to both seek guidance and offer it to others. Through conferences, professional communities, and peer learning, she believes individuals can significantly enhance their confidence, communication skills, and leadership potential.Arpita identifies artificial intelligence and automation as both the greatest challenge and the greatest opportunity in today’s technology landscape. While she acknowledges that automation may transform or replace certain roles, she also sees significant opportunities emerging in generative AI, responsible AI development, and advanced data innovation. She believes that professionals who remain curious, adaptable, and forward-thinking will be best positioned to lead in this new era of technology.At the core of Arpita’s values are empowerment, gratitude, intentionality, and continuous growth. She is a strong advocate for empowering women and believes that empowered women naturally uplift others. Gratitude remains central to her philosophy, as she consistently recognizes the contributions of mentors, colleagues, and communities that support success. She also places high importance on maintaining clarity of purpose, ensuring that her actions align with meaningful and impactful outcomes.Balancing her roles as a senior technology leader, global speaker, mentor, pageant queen, fashion model, philanthropist, and mother, Arpita Ghosh Dacy represents a modern example of multidimensional leadership. Her journey reflects a commitment to excellence across disciplines and a belief that individuals can pursue diverse passions while making meaningful contributions to both industry and society.Learn More about Arpita Dacy:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Arpita-Dacy Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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