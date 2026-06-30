Aqua Continuum by Anurag Sapkota Wins Bronze in A' Jewelry Design Award

Aqua Continuum

Fluid Doubly Curved Jewellery Set Honoured for Translating the Movement of Water into Wearable Form

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Aqua Continuum, a jewellery set created by Anurag Sapkota , as a recipient of the Bronze A' Design Award in the Jewelry Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most respected and well-recognised accolades in the field of jewellery design, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process. This distinction acknowledges Aqua Continuum as a thoughtfully developed work that exemplifies sound design principles and refined execution. The recognition positions the jewellery set among notable contributions to contemporary jewellery design, celebrated for its careful balance of form, material and craftsmanship.The A' Design Award holds relevance for the broader jewellery industry by highlighting designs that respond to evolving expectations for meaningful, experience-driven luxury. Aqua Continuum reflects a growing interest in research-led and computationally informed jewellery, where structured generative methods support both aesthetic intent and production readiness. For designers and manufacturers, the work demonstrates how parametric workflows can align with established stone-setting and casting practices. For wearers, it offers pieces that combine sensory calm, comfort and visual rhythm. This alignment with current trends underscores the practical value of considered, concept-led design.Aqua Continuum comprises a pendant, a pair of earrings and a ring, developed through fluid, doubly curved and seamlessly folded surfaces that express continuity and controlled movement. Each piece features an emerald-cut blue topaz, chosen for its cool tone and visual association with water. Supporting gemstones vary significantly in size and are arranged using circle-packing principles, producing an organic field of density and gradual visual balance across the surfaces. This generative approach treats the gemstones as a continuous spatial field rather than decorative placement, lending the set a distinctive sense of rhythm and perceived lightness.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition may serve as a foundation for further exploration within AQCI Jewellery, encouraging continued study of doubly curved geometry, folding logic and computational gemstone distribution. The achievement reinforces the value of practice-led research as a method for developing coherent, production-aware collections. It also offers motivation for the design team to refine generative techniques and pursue further innovation in concept-led jewellery, contributing to ongoing dialogue around contemporary luxury without overstating its position within the industry.Interested parties may learn more about Aqua Continuum, view the design and explore further information about its designer at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Anurag SapkotaAnurag Sapkota is an architect-turned-jewellery designer based in Sikkim, India, and the founder and creative lead of AQCI Jewellery, a design-driven contemporary jewellery brand. With over a decade of experience across spatial design, digital modelling and fine object creation, his practice focuses on translating design principles such as continuity, balance and controlled variation into wearable form. His work combines research-based design thinking with production-aware craftsmanship to develop coherent jewellery collections that explore form, movement and material sensitivity. Through AQCI Jewellery, he contributes to a growing culture of thoughtful, concept-led jewellery design rooted in both local context and global design dialogue.About Elysign Digital LLPElysign Digital LLP is a jewellery design and development company based in Gangtok, Sikkim, India. The firm operates through its jewellery brand, AQCI Jewellery, which focuses on contemporary design-led jewellery created through advanced digital workflows and high-precision modelling. Elysign Digital LLP specialises in concept-driven jewellery development, integrating computational design thinking, refined surface modelling and detailed gemstone engineering to deliver distinctive and production-ready pieces. The company serves both private clients and commercial partners.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity alongside practicality. Evaluated against criteria including innovative concept, artistic expression, craftsmanship excellence, material selection, wearability and comfort, integration of precious stones and technical proficiency, recognised works reflect the experience and resourcefulness of their designers. Within the Jewelry Design category, the distinction acknowledges thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Designs bestowed with this title are regarded as professional and innovative contributions that combine strong technical characteristics with refined creative skill. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that offer meaningful quality-of-life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award for Jewelry is an international, juried competition that welcomes a diverse range of participants, including jewellery designers, design agencies, companies, brands and other contributors to the jewellery design field. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by a panel of design professionals, jewellery industry experts, academics and journalists. Organised since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition is held across all industries and remains open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognise and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://jewelry-awards.com

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