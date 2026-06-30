GAI Insights Releases 2026 Corporate Buyers’ Guide to Enterprise AI Platforms

GAI Insights

Picking an AI vendor is no longer a feature decision. It is a multi-year financial commitment. The buyers who get ahead are the ones who know what they are signing before they sign it.” — Paul Baier, Co-founder and CEO, GAI Insights

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAI Insights , the independent analyst firm exclusively focused on enterprise generative AI, today released the 2026 Corporate Buyers’ Guide to Enterprise AI Platforms. Now in its fourth edition, the guide evaluates 32 vendors across three layers of the enterprise AI stack: enterprise AI chatbots, foundation models, and agent ops and infrastructure.The guide gives CIOs, CTOs, CAIOs (Chief AI Officers), and AI leaders a path from stalled pilots to production: the RISE maturity model to match each investment to your maturity stage, contract guidance to hold leverage at renewal, and architecture decisions that keep AI artifacts and orchestration portable.AI Spend Is Rising Faster Than Buyer InsightSpending on enterprise AI grew sharply in 2025 as more buyers moved from experimentation into real deployment. For a growing share of CIOs, AI now ranks among the highest budget priorities. Enterprises are signing production contracts and making long-term platform commitments, and buyers with the right information are gaining negotiating leverage. The Q3 2026 guide gives CIOs and AI leaders that information.“Picking an AI vendor is no longer a feature decision. It is a multi-year financial commitment,” said Paul Baier, Co-founder and CEO of GAI Insights. “Token costs compound with every use case, and switching gets harder the longer you wait. The buyers who get ahead are the ones who know what they are signing before they sign it.”What the Q3 2026 Buyers’ Guide Delivers• A clear map of the vendor landscape: 32 vendors plotted on a matrix of market readiness and strategic value, one matrix for each of the three categories: enterprise AI chatbots, foundation models, and agent ops and infrastructure, scored using GAI Insights’ proprietary five-criterion methodology.• A maturity framework that turns pilots into scaled deployments: The RISE model maps four stages from Research through Islands of Innovation, Scaling, and Emergent Intelligence. It shows enterprise AI leaders the specific investments, governance moves, and vendor decisions that convert isolated experiments into compounding, enterprise-wide capability.• A negotiation and portability playbook: Which protections to negotiate at each maturity stage, and how to architect for portability before workflows harden, so ownership of AI artifacts, orchestration, and telemetry stays on the enterprise’s side at every renewal.• Thirty-two, two-page vendor profiles: Strengths, limitations, key customers, pricing models, and ownership risks, structured for side-by-side comparison.• A 2027 outlook: As model quality converges, the guide shows where differentiation is moving: reasoning budgets and agentic execution in foundation models, workflow and governance depth in chatbots, and portable harnesses over managed runtimes in agent infrastructure.“The enterprises pulling ahead are the ones that understand where enterprise intelligence is accumulating,” said Dr. John Sviokla, chairman and co-founder of GAI Insights, “It is not in the models. It is in the artifacts, the orchestration layer, and the contracts. The Corporate Buyers’ to Enterprise AI Platforms shows you who lets you own that layer and who quietly takes it.”Learning Lab and GAI World 2026GAI Insights will host a Learning Lab on July 6, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET focused on the Q3 2026 Buyers’ Guide findings, the RISE framework, and the vendor landscape. Registration is available for free at gaiinsights.com/learning-lab.The guide’s findings will also feature at GAI World 2026, the firm’s annual enterprise AI conference, held September 28 to 30 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.Pricing and AvailabilityThe 2026 Corporate Buyers' Guide to Enterprise AI Platforms is available for $3,000. Visit gaiinsights.com/cbg-llms to purchase or learn more.About GAI InsightsGAI Insights is the leading analyst firm dedicated to enterprise generative AI. The firm hosts a Daily AI News show with 600 episodes, curates a database of 1,000-plus public enterprise GenAI case studies, and runs a community of 3,000 practitioners and vendors. Its two co-founders are Executive Fellows at Harvard Business School and regularly publish in Harvard Business Review and Forbes. Learn more at gaiinsights.com.

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