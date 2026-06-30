Stand For Health Freedom Endorses Tim Wilkins for Congress in Florida's 11th District

Tim Wilkins endorsed by Stand for Health Freedom

National Conservative Rights Group Endorses Tim Wilkins

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter Garden, Florida —Tim Wilkins for Congress today announced the endorsement of Stand For Health Freedom (SHF), a national grassroots organization dedicated to protecting health freedom and individual rights. As someone recognized by the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition for his lifetime of dedication to inspiring healthy lifestyles, Wilkins understands the importance of health and wellness and the vital role they play in the lives of Americans. This endorsement reinforces Wilkins’ commitment to defending health freedom, protecting individual rights, and ensuring Americans—not government bureaucrats—remain in control of their personal health decisions.“We are proud to endorse Tim Wilkins for Congress,” said Bailey Kuykendoll, Operations and FL State Director of Stand For Health Freedom. “His commitment to protecting medical freedom, informed consent, parental rights, religious liberty, privacy, and free speech reflect the very principles that define our nationwide movement of more than one million advocates and growing.This endorsement comes at a pivotal moment as America’s New Majority continues to rise—a clear sign that voters are ready for leaders who stand for freedom, accountability, and common sense.”Since 2019, Stand for Health Freedom has emerged as a leading voice in the health freedom movement. Through strategic partnerships and grassroots engagement across the country, SHF has empowered more than 966,000 individuals to take action and facilitated over 6.2 million legislative connections in support of community education and health freedom initiatives."I'm honored to receive the support of Stand For Health Freedom," said Tim Wilkins. "I was inspired to find an organization so aligned with my values and the goals I have for office. Health freedom extends far beyond physical fitness—it encompasses the rights, liberties, and personal autonomy that every American deserves. I look forward to carrying the priorities of Stand for Health Freedom with me to the halls of Congress."Throughout his career, Wilkins has championed the values of hard work, personal responsibility, individual liberty, and opportunity. From serving in the United States Marine Corps to mentoring athletes and promoting healthier communities across the nation, he has dedicated his life to helping others reach their full potential. As a candidate for Florida’s 11th Congressional District, Wilkins is committed to bringing those values to Washington and fighting for policies that strengthen families, expand opportunity, protect constitutional freedoms, and put Americans first.For more information on Tim Wilkins for Congress, please visit https://www.timwilkinsforcongress.com/

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