Windsor.ai Expands Cross-Channel Ad Campaign Execution Capabilities to Claude, ChatGPT, and Copilot

Windsor.ai's MCP now lets marketers analyze and act upon ad campaigns across Meta, Google, LinkedIn, and Bing, without leaving Claude, ChatGPT, or Copilot.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Windsor.ai Expands Cross-Channel Ad Campaign Execution Capabilities to Claude, ChatGPT, and CopilotWindsor.ai, the leading business data connector platform trusted by over 13,000 clients, today announced expanded write action support across Meta Ads, Google Ads, LinkedIn Ads, and Bing Ads. With more than 350+ no-code data connectors, digital marketers and agencies can manage their campaigns across ad platforms by analyzing performance and executing actions without ever leaving Claude, ChatGPT, or Copilot.AI has been able to answer marketers’ generic questions about ad campaigns for years, but acting on those analyses still required logging back into native platforms. Windsor.ai’s MCP no-code integration allows marketers to connect ad platforms to their AI of choice, perform cross-channel analyses for “full-picture” insights and now directly act on that information from the same AI chat. With these new additions to their MCP, Windsor.ai aims to remove friction when it comes to campaign analysis, management, and execution, with more ad platforms and features planned in the near future.What's live across the three major ad platforms and what you can do from the same AI chat:- Meta Ads (Facebook & Instagram): Pause and enable campaigns, adjust campaign budgets, and create campaigns, ad sets, and ads from scratch- Google Ads: Pause and enable campaigns, adjust campaign budgets and set bid strategies, determine campaign type, eliminate negative keywords, and create campaigns from scratch- LinkedIn Ads: Pause and enable campaigns, and update budgets at campaign, ad set, and ad level- Bing Ads: Pause and enable campaigns and ad groups; adjust campaign budgetsFor digital marketers and agencies running cross-channel paid advertising campaigns, these new capabilities mean that a single conversation with an LLM can create a new campaign on Meta and Google Ads, as well as identify underperformers, reallocate budget, and pause them across Bing, Google, Meta, and Linkedin without ever leaving the chat. The time saved by eliminating platform switching allows for a full cross-channel picture for marketing professionals to make confident decisions, putting “action” in the same place as the analysis.Matthias Kraaz, COO at Windsor.ai comments: "We've been unifying fragmented data pipelines for years, and the “write” capabilities for our MCP are expanding fast. These new features continue to position Windsor.ai as the operational layer for paid advertising, running inside the LLMs our clients already use.”Availability:Available now for Anthropic's Claude, Claude Code (claude plugin install windsor-ai), OpenAI's ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot.About Windsor.aiWindsor.ai is the leading business data connector platform trusted by over 13,000 clients globally. By connecting 350+ marketing, sales, and CRM data sources to LLMs, BI tools, and data warehouses (with more data sources and destinations being added each week), Windsor.ai eliminates manual data entry and empowers companies to optimize their data architecture at lightspeed. Visit windsor.ai.Press Contact:

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