CE co-chairs 10th meeting of Cooperation Zone’s Administrative Committee

MACAU, June 30 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, outlined four key directions for the next phase of development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin during the 10th meeting of its Administrative Committee.

Mr Sam and the Governor of Guangdong Province, Mr Meng Fanli, both also directors of the Administrative Committee, co-chaired the meeting on Monday (29 June) in the Cooperation Zone.

The meeting received reports on: work progress and future plans of the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone and a review of its work in 2025; the overall status of the action plan for tackling key mid-term objectives in the second phase of development of the Cooperation Zone; and updates on the progress of major projects. The latter include the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre, the digital trade international hub port, and the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town.

The Administrative Committee meeting also reviewed the overall framework and specific measures for institutional alignment between Hengqin and Macao in the second phase of development of the Cooperation Zone. It received briefings on the Cooperation Zone’s 2025 budget implementation report and 2026 draft budget, and on the 2026 governmental investment project plan.

In his address, Mr Sam stated that 2025 had marked the beginning of the second phase of the Cooperation Zone’s development. Over the past year, the Administrative Committee had diligently studied and implemented the important guidance of President Xi Jinping – particularly his strategic vision of the “Macao + Hengqin” new positioning and the “three key-points” requirement – always bearing in mind that the fundamental purpose of Hengqin’s development is to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification, he added.

Efforts had been made to unify thinking, deepen understanding, and strategically-advance the construction of the Cooperation Zone in its second phase, noted Mr Sam.

Over the past year, the Cooperation Zone had demonstrated fresh progress and a renewed outlook, achieving notable results in strengthening coordination, optimising institutional mechanisms, resolving legacy issues, advancing key projects, and enhancing vibrancy and commercial activity. The Chief Executive pointed out that Guangdong and Macao had jointly explored new ideas and initiatives for collaboration to be pursued during the period of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and had reached a high degree of consensus on this.

Mr. Sam outlined four key directions for the Cooperation Zone’s next steps:

1. To continue to study and implement the guidance of the central authorities, reinforcing the development philosophy of Macao-Hengqin integration; 2. To plan strategically and implement major landmark projects to drive industrial growth and job creation; 3. To leverage fully Macao’s international connectivity and open new frontiers in investment promotion; and 4. To implement comprehensively reforms to the Executive Committee’s institutional mechanisms, enhancing organisational efficiency and staff motivation.

Mr Sam stressed that while significant forward planning had been completed over the past year, the focus now needed to shift to strict and faithful implementation. The Cooperation Zone must deliver tangible outcomes as planned, and be accountable to the central authorities and to society, he added.

During the Administrative Committee meeting, Mr Meng noted that the establishment of the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is a major initiative personally conceived, deployed, and advanced by President Xi.

The year 2026, as the beginning of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, was a pivotal year for achieving the second-phase goals of the Cooperation Zone, he said. Mr Meng urged all involved to study deeply and implement President Xi’s important speeches and instructions, and accurately grasp the strategic role of “Macao + Hengqin” within the national development landscape, from political, strategic, and holistic perspectives.

A stronger sense of responsibility, mission, and urgency needed to be cultivated, with proactive and swift action taken to deliver greater achievements in the development of the Cooperation Zone, and further support Macao’s economic diversification, said Mr Meng.

He emphasised the need fully to leverage the Cooperation Zone’s unique advantages to serve and integrate into the new development paradigm, participate actively in and support the national unified market, and function as a channel, platform, and base linking the domestic and international “dual circulation” economy. He also called for the development of the Cooperation Zone’s “four nascent industries” to strengthen industrial synergy with Macao, as well as for intensified investment promotion and talent attraction from across the globe and the Chinese mainland.

There should also be continuous effort to: advance flagship projects for the Cooperation Zone to a high standard; promote trade in services; accelerate the development of a modern industrial system with Hengqin’s distinct characteristics and competitive edge; deepen institutional alignment between Hengqin and Macao, with introduction of further reform measures with strategic impact and breakthrough potential to promote integrated development; advance the comprehensive and cross-sectoral application of artificial intelligence; and to elevate the quality and standard of Hengqin’s urban development.

Following the meeting, a strategic cooperation signing ceremony was held for the China-Portuguese (Spanish) Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Service Centre’s enterprise-related “going global” initiative. Mr Sam and Mr Meng witnessed the signing between the Centre and 16 enterprises.

Also attending the Administrative Committee meeting were: Executive Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee and Secretary for Administration and Justice of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Mr Wong Sio Chak; Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), and Vice Governor of Guangdong, Mr Zhang Guozhi; Deputy Director of the Administrative Committee, Secretary of the CPC Zhuhai Municipal Committee and Secretary of the Hengqin Working Committee of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee, Mr Chen Yong; the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the MSAR Government, Mr Ng Wai Han; the Secretary for Security of the MSAR Government, Mr Chan Tsz King; and heads of relevant departments from the Administrative Committee of the Cooperation Zone, the Executive Committee of the Cooperation Zone, and Guangdong and Macao agencies.