UM, University of Cambridge hold second interdisciplinary forum

MACAU, June 30 - The 2nd Clare Hall, University of Cambridge – University of Macau Forum 2026, jointly organised by the University of Macau (UM) and Clare Hall, University of Cambridge, was held in the UK. Following the inaugural forum hosted by UM in 2025, this year’s forum took place at Clare Hall, University of Cambridge. The event further strengthened the long-standing academic partnership between the two institutions and promoted interdisciplinary dialogue on global sustainability.

UM Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng led a delegation to the UK for the forum. The two-day forum was opened by Clare Hall President C. Alan Short, who reflected on the achievements of the partnership between Clare Hall and UM. In his remarks, Mok noted that building on more than two decades of collaboration, the two institutions have established a valuable platform for interdisciplinary exchange. He expressed confidence that the forum would spark new research initiatives, deepen institutional ties, and foster lasting academic friendships.

Themed ‘Mapping Sustainability Across Disciplines: Earth Systems, Technological Innovation, Ethical Perspectives, and Social Implications’, this year’s forum featured five thematic sessions: ‘Society, Systems and Public Good’, ‘Infrastructure and Built Environment’, ‘Environment, Earth and Climate Systems’, ‘Systems and Technology’, and ‘Culture and History’. Scholars from a wide range of fields, including Earth system science, engineering, architecture, technology, business, law, social sciences, history, and cultural studies, presented their latest research and engaged in in-depth interdisciplinary discussions. Topics explored included climate systems and coastal resilience, sustainable infrastructure, environmental ethics, satellite data and water management, and emerging technologies such as 6G and brain-computer interfaces. There were also discussions of global development from cultural and historical perspectives. The forum concluded with a vibrant exchange of ideas and a shared commitment to continued collaboration.

The forum was coordinated by the UM Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences. It not only strengthened academic exchange between UM and the University of Cambridge but also laid a solid foundation for future interdisciplinary initiatives. Following the inaugural forum in Macao in 2025 and the second forum at Clare Hall this year, the two universities will take turns to host the forum and further deepen their partnership in the years ahead.