Anticipation builds for Collection Day as“Macao 2026”enters its final day tomorrow

MACAU, June 30 - On 30 June, the Macao 2026 Specialized World Stamp Exhibition entered its penultimate day, designated as “Collection Day.” From stamps to broader collectibles, every piece of miniature history serves as a witness to time and story.

During the morning seminars, Mr. Chio Hong Chi, President of Macau Numismatic Society and senior collector, integrated numismatic and philatelic perspectives for the first time to decode the history of banknote issuance in 1906 and relevant Macao stamps. Offering an advanced international outlook, Mr. Gelmer Leibbrandt, CEO of Royal Joh Enschedé, a leading stamp printer of the Netherlands, delivered a captivating presentation on printing technologies and NFT stamps, demonstrating how traditional philately is embracing the digital era.

First Day Cover Workshop, conducted by Mr. Yigal Nathaniel, Vice President (Europe) of the Federation of Inter-Asian Philately (FIP), provided invaluable expert guidance for philatelists aspiring to enter international competitions. The workshop discussed the history and importance of first day covers in philately, and introduced the FIP judging guidelines for the experimental FDC class.

As the exhibition builds toward its climax, the most thrilling moment of the competition will unfold tonight with the announcement of the official results. With top-tier philatelic masterpieces from across the globe competing fiercely, anticipation is reaching a fever pitch over who will walk away with the coveted Grand Prix International and Grand Prix National.

Tomorrow (1 July) marks the final day of the exhibition and will feature the historically momentous “FIP Centenary Day.” The Organizing Committee will continue to offer the daily themed Commemorative Postmark Cancellation service and distribute free commemorative envelopes or postcards. Residents and tourists are warmly welcomed to seize this final opportunity to visit Cotai Expo Hall A, The Venetian Macao, and immerse themselves in the beauty of philatelic art.

Exhibition Details: