Statistics on electronic payment transaction value for May 2026 - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade

MACAU, June 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction values (hereinafter referred to as transaction values) for restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade in May 2026 increased by 1.8% and 14.0% year-on-year respectively. In the first five months of this year, the transaction values for these two industries showed respective growth of 2.0% and 17.1% year-on-year.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In May, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments grew by 1.8% year-on-year to MOP1.19 billion. Fast-food Restaurants and Local Style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops posted respective increases of 5.1% and 4.8% in their transaction values, while Chinese Restaurants recorded a decrease of 4.5%. In the first five months, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments rose by 2.0% year-on-year to MOP5.86 billion.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.90 billion in May, up by 14.0% year-on-year. The transaction values for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+34.2%) and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers (+33.1%) registered notable year-on-year growth, whereas that for Department Stores (-5.0%) declined. Meanwhile, the transaction value for retail trade amounted to MOP25.37 billion in the first five months, an increase of 17.1% year-on-year.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.