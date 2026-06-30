Seventeen Representatives from Major Industries Appointed as “Macao Investment Promotion Ambassadors” “Attracting Investment through Businesses” Enhances High-quality Investment Promotion

MACAU, June 30 - The Macao SAR Government has appointed 17 leading and influential figures from major industries, including high technology, big health and modern financial services, as “Macao Investment Promotion Ambassadors”, in order to leverage these ambassadors’ professional influence and market networks to interest domestic and international investors in Macao’s business strengths, industrial policies, and investment opportunities. Through the novel model of “Attracting Investment through Businesses”, the Macao SAR government seeks to attract more high-quality enterprises to establish a presence in the city, fostering a new pattern for integrated industrial development, supporting Macao’s industrial upgrading, forging a spectrum of diverse employment opportunities, and in turn, facilitating the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy.

During the “Inauguration Ceremony of Macao International Science and Technology Industrial Centre and 2026 Macao InLoutX Summit” held today (30th), Secretary for Economy and Finance Ng Wai Han conferred the letters of appointment to the “Macao Investment Promotion Ambassadors”.

Leveraging the Professional Influence of the Investment Promotion Ambassadors to Broaden Macao’s Investment Network

President of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) Che Weng Keong stated that Macao is actively aligning itself with the national “15th Five-Year Plan”, striving to enhance the appropriately diversified economy, and fostering deeper integration within the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As the city interfaces with global business opportunities, drawing on the successful international experiences of investment promotion from other countries and regions, the “Macao Investment Promotion Ambassadors” initiative is launched. This initiative is anticipated to leverage the ambassadors’ professional influence, appeal, and networks to publicise Macao’s business strengths, industrial policies, and investment opportunities. By fostering linkages between Macao and global enterprises, projects aligned with Macao’s industrial development direction can be introduced to the region. Moreover, the Ambassadors may provide suggestions for Macao’s investment promotion endeavours, contributing to the improvement of the upstream, midstream, and downstream industrial chain ecosystem. IPIM will routinely assess the initiative, gathering feedback from the ambassadors, and making necessary adjustments and optimisations.

The 17 Ambassadors are leading figures, outstanding businesspersons, representatives of leading enterprises, and representatives of professional fields from major industries such as high technology, big health, and modern finance, listed as follows (sorted by titles and professional fields):

Vong Hin Fai, Macao Deputy to the National People’s Congress, President of Macao Lawyers Association Matthew Chao, member of the Legislative Assembly of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Chairman of BoardWare Intelligence Technology Limited Fan Yaosheng, Chairman of Macau Association of Banks Cindy Lau, President of Macau Society of Certified Public Accountants Cally Kuan, President of Macau Society of Registered Accountants Chan Chi Fong, Secretary General of Macao Development Strategy Research Centre Kuan Wong, member of Macao Science and Technology Committee, Chairman of WI Harper (Macau) Investment Fund Management Limited Aglaia Kong Chio Fai, member of Macao Science and Technology Committee, Founder of Guangdong LeapFive Technology Co., Ltd. Ho Kuok Tou, member of Macao Science and Technology Committee, Founder of Pachira (International) Technology Co., Ltd. Wong Su Chin, member of Macao Science and Technology Committee, Founder and Chairman of Fnetlink Group Ieong Mei Kei, member of Macao Science and Technology Committee, Chairman of Simbury Limited Renee Pan, member of Macao Science and Technology Committee, Managing Director of Gobi Partners Zheng Jianxiong, Chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group (Macao) International Development Industry Co., Ltd. Yang Zhenyu, Vice Chairman of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Education Development Foundation and Founding Managing Partner of Hanyuan Asset Fei Fei, General Manager and Managing Partner of Shanghai Futeng Private Equity Fund Management Co., Ltd. Li Yingjie, General Manager of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Region, AGIBOT Innovation (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd. Chang Liu, Founder of ASK Health Consulting Co., Ltd.

Through the “Macao Investment Promotion Ambassadors” initiative, the Macao SAR government aims to establish a long-term mechanism for collaborative promotion between the government and industry. This initiative seeks to broaden Macao’s investment promotion network, bringing in a range of high-quality projects characterised by technological sophistication and sustainable growth, and consequently, optimising local industrial structure and fostering the diversification of Macao’s economy.