“3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” presents a rich array of programmes

MACAU, June 30 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” is currently being held. Various programmes and activities have been highly sought after. Additional performances were offered for the programmes Erth's Dinosaur Zoo, Sounds of WOODerland and Growing up with Dance 2026 – My City, My Dreams, while tickets for the programmes Family Art Camp, Children’s Creative Camp and the “Little Chinese Music Troupe” Music Camp were already sold out. The public is welcome to explore the world of art and enjoy a wonderful summer together.

The play Giant Puppetry x Science “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo” by Erth Visual & Physical Inc. from Australia will be held on 3 and 4 July at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The cast team of the “Erth's Dinosaur Zoo”, along with their puppets, will present flash mob shows at 11am on 1 July at the leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, at 11am on 3 July at Luís de Camões Park, at 11am on 4 July and at 6:30pm on 5 July at the Anim’ Arte NAM VAN, respectively, where they will interact closely with the residents. The puppet play Stone Wolves by the Trupe Fandanga from Portugal, the children’s variety show Peace and Future by the Soong Ching Ling Angel of Peace Art Troupe from Chinese Mainland, the theatre play for babies Sounds of WOODerland by Miracle Lab from Macao, the puppet play Chong Chong's Hamsters, the family musical Musical Magic Wand V –Journey to the West Wind Music Festival by the Macao Chinese Orchestra, and the original children's dance theatre piece Growing up with Dance 2026 – My City, My Dreams by the School of Dance of the Macao Conservatory, will also be presented successively.

Themed “Growth, Communication and Heritage”, the “Macao International Children’s Film Festival 2026” will be held from 10 to 26 July, featuring nearly 30 children’s films with vivid stories and educational significance. Screenings include the animated film “My Life as McDull” from Hong Kong, the animated film “On His Back” from Macao, “A Mighty Adventure” from Macao, “A Minecraft Movie”, “Hoppers” and “Freaky Friday”. The “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens - Open-air Screenings” will be held on 11 July at the Iao Hon Market Park, featuring “Nobody” in Cantonese dubbed version and the Oscar-winning animated feature film “Flow”. In addition, the special screenings for school including “Encanto”, “The Great Detective Sherlock Holmes – The Greatest Jail Breaker” and “The Sheep Detectives” will be presented, allowing teachers and students to enjoy the fun of movies together during the summer holiday.

The “Children’s Fun Book House” (Pop-up Bookshop) will be open at the ARTmusing Room of the Macao Cultural Centre on Saturdays and Sundays from July to August, showcasing and selling over 600 books and offering free art workshops, allowing parents and children to enjoy reading time together. In addition, the Weekend Party “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens – MICAF’s Paradise” will be held at the Macao Cultural Centre Plaza, featuring a series of group games, splash play and art workshops, sharing happy moments with children. The “Children’s Weekend Party in Hengqin” will also be held in Hengqin. The Arts Carnival “Where Culture Flourishes, Happiness Happens – MICAF Fun Day” will also be held on the last two weekends in August.

The exhibition “Echo the Wind Wanderer” by artist Ekokaxi Wang, crafts a landscape that can be entered, touched and explored by using clay, paper, yarn and sponge. The exhibition connects the Macao Museum of Art and MGM Cotai’s Lion Lobby, taking children and adults to embark on an adventure from 26 July to 11 October.

Tickets for the “3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival” are now available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo, with various discount packages available. Tickets for the “Macao International Children’s Film Festival” are on sale through the Cinematheque ‧ Passion box office and online booking at www.cinematheque-passion.mo. Registration for the workshops is available through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). Admission to some of the activities is not free of charge.

For more information about the programmes and ticket discount, please visit the Children’s Arts Festival’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.