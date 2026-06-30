Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $53.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Industrial Water Treatment Demand

The municipal segment, however, is expected to grow at the fastest pace, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global water treatment chemicals market is witnessing steady expansion, fueled by increasing demand for chemically treated water across a wide range of industrial applications and the growing enforcement of wastewater treatment regulations worldwide.According to a recent report by Allied Market Research titled "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type (Coagulants, pH Adjusters & Softeners, Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants, Corrosion Inhibitors, and Others) and End-use Industry (Industrial and Municipal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," the market was valued at $37.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $53.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1038 Rising Industrial Demand Fuels Market Growth:- The growing reliance on chemically treated water across industries such as power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, pulp & paper, mining, refineries, and sugar manufacturing continues to drive market growth. Water treatment chemicals are essential for maintaining operational efficiency, protecting equipment, and ensuring compliance with environmental standards.- Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding wastewater treatment and water reuse are encouraging industries and municipalities to adopt advanced chemical treatment solutions.- However, the increasing adoption of alternative water treatment technologies presents a challenge to market expansion. On the positive side, the growing emphasis on sustainable water management through the 3R principle Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle is expected to create significant growth opportunities over the coming years.Geopolitical and Pandemic Challenges Reshape the Industry:- The market has also been influenced by global disruptions, including the Russia–Ukraine conflict and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.- Supply chain interruptions, fluctuating raw material prices, and increased manufacturing costs have affected the availability and pricing of water treatment chemicals. Meanwhile, heightened demand from healthcare facilities and municipal water treatment systems during the pandemic boosted chemical consumption.- Despite these positive demand trends, lockdowns, labor shortages, and economic uncertainties temporarily constrained production capacity and delayed infrastructure investments, creating a complex operating environment for industry participants.Scale Inhibitors & Dispersants to Register Fastest Growth:- Among product categories, corrosion inhibitors accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022, contributing over one-fifth of global revenue. These chemicals protect metal equipment from corrosion by forming protective films, extending asset life while reducing maintenance costs in industrial cooling systems, boilers, and pipelines.- Meanwhile, the scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is expected to witness the fastest growth, recording a CAGR of 4.4% through 2032.- Scale inhibitors prevent mineral deposits such as calcium carbonate and calcium sulfate from accumulating on industrial equipment, while dispersants keep suspended particles evenly distributed, minimizing sludge formation and equipment fouling. Together, these chemicals improve system efficiency, lower maintenance requirements, and enhance operational reliability.Industrial Sector Remains the Largest Consumer:- Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than half of global revenue.- Industries depend on water treatment chemicals to remove contaminants, prevent corrosion and scaling, control microbial growth, and maintain process efficiency. These chemicals also help manufacturers comply with increasingly stringent environmental regulations while reducing operational downtime.- The municipal segment, however, is expected to grow at the fastest pace, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.- Municipal water treatment facilities continue to invest in disinfectants, coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, and pH adjusters to ensure safe drinking water, improve treatment efficiency, and protect aging water distribution infrastructure.Asia-Pacific Continues to Lead the Global Market:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of global revenue, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.- Rapid industrialization, expanding urban populations, increasing water scarcity concerns, and stronger environmental regulations across countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are driving sustained demand for water treatment chemicals in the region.Leading Market Participants:-Major companies operating in the global water treatment chemicals market include:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Baker Hughes Company- BASF SE- Cortec Corporation- Ecolab- Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.- Canadian Clear- Dober- Kemira- Hydrite Chemical- Dow- Lonza- Nouryon- Solenis- Solvay- American Water Chemicals, Inc.- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.- SNF- US Water Systems Inc.- VeoliaWith growing industrial water requirements, stricter environmental regulations, and increasing focus on sustainable water management practices, the global water treatment chemicals market is expected to maintain steady growth over the next decade, offering new opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers worldwide.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-treatment-chemicals-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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