Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: June 29, 2026

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: [email protected]

Printer Friendly Version of AMP'd Press Release (PDF) (178.13 KB) .pdf

Iowa Now Accepting Applications for New Training Grant to Strengthen Manufacturing Workforce

Applications can now be submitted for grants that will help train new or current workers.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) is now officially accepting applications for Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Development (AMP’D) Iowa, a new statewide training grant that will help develop a more skilled and competitive workforce in Iowa’s advanced manufacturing industry.

Applications can be filed starting today on iowagrants.gov. All Iowa employers operating in the advanced manufacturing sector are encouraged to review the qualifying criteria and consider applying.

Iowa manufacturers who receive funds will be able to partner and design employer-led training programs that focus on production, machine maintenance, and other critical skill gaps in their labor force. Eligible employers may receive up to 80 percent reimbursement for expenses incurred on training newly hired or current employees, offsetting costs and accelerating upskilling in their workforce. Grant awards can include a maximum of $4,000 per employee, up to a $250,000 maximum per employer.

Grant Details:

Applications can now be filed on iowagrants.gov .

Information on grant requirements and eligibility, including the Notice of Funding Opportunity, can be found on ampd.iowa.gov .

An informational webinar was held last week. A second webinar will be held on Tuesday, July 7 at 1:00 p.m. Interested employers in the advanced manufacturing sector can register here:

Grant applications will be reviewed as they are received. Priority funding will be given to eligible small and medium-sized employers. Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) will serve as a technical partner to support employers in assessing needs and identifying training priorities.

AMP’D Iowa builds on the success of Iowa’s Manufacturing 4.0 initiative, and will fulfill another critical need for the industry by aligning worker training with the technological and competitive needs of tomorrow. Learn more at ampd.iowa.gov.

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