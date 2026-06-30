COFFEE COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted 16 individuals in connection with a series of assaults that occurred at the Coffee Correctional Facility (CCF) on Dec. 13, 2025. As asserted in the indictment, all 16 defendants are members of the Bloods criminal street gang, and they were all in CCF custody at the time of the incident. Specifically, they are alleged to have stabbed and assaulted multiple inmates in the facility. The victims sustained critical injuries and were transported out of CCF for life-saving medical care.

“Gang activity won’t be tolerated in this state, no matter where it’s found, and we appreciate our partners at GDC for working with us on this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Together, we’re taking down violent criminal networks, and we’re prosecuting all those involved. This is exactly why we created our Gang Prosecution Unit, so we could serve as a force multiplier and keep Georgians safe.”

This case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Criminal Investigation Division – Southeast Region.

“Identifying and managing those participating in gang activity from behind the walls of our facilities is paramount in our commitment to public safety,” said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Any criminal activity perpetrated inside of our facilities will not be tolerated, and we are grateful to our state and federal partners for their assistance in bringing this case to a close.”

Coffee County Indictment

On June 18, 2026, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Coffee County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of all 16 defendants.

Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges.

Immanuel Scott, 19:

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Riot in a Penal Institution

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

Joshua Shelton, 20:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Jaylen Jones, 21:

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Riot in a Penal Institution

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

Kentavious Jefferies, 24:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Derrick Carlton, 26:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Monquavious Russell, 27:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

Joseph Melendez, 20:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Keshawn Williams, 20:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Jeremy Caldwell, 27:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Tony Landers, 22:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Kelby Durden, 22:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Kevin Wilson, 20:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Salahudin Haynes, 27:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Tomoresnephia Wright, 31:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Jason Priester, 22:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

2 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

Sebastian Sanchez, 20:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

4 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Riot in a Penal Institution

1 count of Possession of Prohibited Items by Inmates

Read a copy of the indictment (PDF, 4.48 MB) . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with roughly 140 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.