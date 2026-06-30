Creatio Wins Best AI CRM Award for 2026

CRMmy’s award highlights Creatio's leadership in shaping the future of AI-native customer engagement

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale, today announced it has been named Best AI CRM by the 2026 CRMmys Awards.The recognition highlights Creatio's commitment to helping organizations move beyond traditional CRM systems toward AI-native platforms that drive business outcomes. At the heart of Creatio's approach is a unified platform where people and AI agents collaborate across marketing, sales, service, and operations. By combining human-led and fully agentic execution, organizations can build and manage a unified digital workforce, accelerating innovation, reducing operational complexity, and driving business growth."Organizations are increasingly looking beyond traditional CRM systems toward AI-native platforms that can actively drive business outcomes," said Burley Kawasaki, SVP of Industries at Creatio. "Agentic AI is transforming CRM from a system of record into a system of action, where people and AI agents work together to drive greater productivity, agility, and customer value. We're honored to receive this recognition as organizations embrace a new era of AI-native customer engagement and operations."The CRMmys are an annual, independently judged awards program for CRM software, administered by CRM.org. Entries are evaluated by a panel of independent CRM practitioners against published category criteria. Recognition is designated by award year and category.To learn more about Creatio's AI CRM and workflow platform, visit https://www.creatio.com/crm About CreatioCreatio is an AI CRM and workflow platform where people and AI agents work together — with no limits on users, agents, or scale. We help midsize and large organizations run customer workflows in the AI era. Headquartered in Boston, MA, with a global team and a large ecosystem of partners, Creatio serves thousands of customers in over 100 countries and automates tens of millions of workflows daily. Genuine care for our clients and partners is at the heart of our DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.