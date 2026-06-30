Committee to Mark Up Bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2026

Washington, D.C. – Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO) announced that the Committee will hold a markup of several pieces of legislation at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in 2167 Rayburn House Office Building. The Committee will consider the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (WRDA), legislation to help improve the nation’s ports and harbors, inland waterway navigation system, flood and storm risk management, environment, and other aspects of our water resources infrastructure.

The Committee is scheduled to consider the following legislation:

Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute (ANS) to H.R. ____, the Water Resources Development Act of 2026

General Services Administration Capital Investment and Leasing Program Resolutions

Approval of updated Subcommittee Rosters due to changes on the Majority side

More information about the markup, including full legislative text and a link to the live webcast, will be posted here as it becomes available.