Kiley to Hold Hearing on Private Equity’s Role in American Youth Sports—Tomorrow 10:15

“Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports.” Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education, chaired by Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA), will hold a hearing titled What:

Subcommittee hearing titled “Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports” When:

10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building



Witnesses: Mrs. Linda Flanagan , Author

, Author Mr. Matt Kakabeeke , Executive Director, Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association

, Executive Director, Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association Ms. Katherine Van Dyck , J.D., Senior Fellow, American Economic Liberties

, J.D., Senior Fellow, American Economic Liberties Mr. Bryan Finnerty, Founder, High Velocity Sports Press:

The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page

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