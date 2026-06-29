Kiley to Hold Hearing on Private Equity’s Role in American Youth Sports—Tomorrow 10:15
What:
Subcommittee hearing titled “Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports”
When:
10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Witnesses:
- Mrs. Linda Flanagan, Author
- Mr. Matt Kakabeeke, Executive Director, Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association
- Ms. Katherine Van Dyck, J.D., Senior Fellow, American Economic Liberties
- Mr. Bryan Finnerty, Founder, High Velocity Sports
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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