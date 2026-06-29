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Kiley to Hold Hearing on Private Equity’s Role in American Youth Sports—Tomorrow 10:15

Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Early Childhood, Elementary, and Secondary Education, chaired by Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA), will hold a hearing titled “Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports.”

What:
Subcommittee hearing titled “Field of Fees: Private Equity’s Role in the Commercialization of American Youth Sports”

When:
10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
 
Witnesses:

  • Mrs. Linda Flanagan, Author
  • Mr. Matt Kakabeeke, Executive Director, Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association
  • Ms. Katherine Van Dyck, J.D., Senior Fellow, American Economic Liberties
  • Mr. Bryan Finnerty, Founder, High Velocity Sports
Press:
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

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Kiley to Hold Hearing on Private Equity’s Role in American Youth Sports—Tomorrow 10:15

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