V Brings Premium, Free TV Channels to Viewers Across 10 MENA Markets with Screenomic’s Arabic Content Line up

V and Screenomic launch TV Channels across 10 MENA markets, bringing 30+ free premium streaming channels to VIDAA and expanding local connected TV content.

By combining outstanding local programming with leading international channels, we're creating a TV experience that is more relevant, more engaging and ultimately more valuable for consumers.” — Faisal Alhurani, Regional Director MENA at V

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- V, the global platform company behind VIDAA, today announced the launch of the TV Channels service across ten markets in the region, bringing consumers access to more than 30 free premium streaming channels.Available in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon, the service offers a curated lineup of entertainment, news, sports, documentaries, lifestyle, and children's programming from leading regional and international content partners. The product launch is supported by Screenomic, one of the Middle East and North Africa's leading connected TV companies, which provides a curated selection of premium, Arabic channels and exclusively manages the monetisation of such in the region. Together with renowned international channels, this will deliver a richer free streaming experience for viewers while helping accelerate the growth of connected television across MENA.The launch represents another major milestone in V's long-term content strategy for the Middle East and North Africa. As connected TV adoption continues to accelerate across the region, V and Screenomic are working together to expand the availability of premium free streaming content while creating new opportunities for content owners, broadcasters, advertisers, and audiences alike.TV Channels has become one of the fastest-growing services on the VIDAA platform, combining curated live streaming channels and a growing VOD library, with a simple and intuitive user experience designed specifically for television. The offering complements VIDAA's growing portfolio of local and global streaming applications, creating a richer entertainment ecosystem that brings together premium subscription services, broadcaster apps, and free streaming content in one place."The strongest connected TV experiences are built around local content," said Faisal Alhurani, Regional Director MENA at V. "Viewers want stories, news, entertainment and culture that reflect their lives and their communities. By combining outstanding local programming with leading international channels, we're creating a TV experience that is more relevant, more engaging, and ultimately more valuable for consumers across the GCC and the wider MENA region.""We are thrilled to be Vidaa's primary partner for Arabic FAST channels at launch across MENA — bringing premium, locally curated content to audiences who expect free streaming to reflect their culture and viewing habits. This partnership deepens our commitment to making meaningful Arabic content accessible at scale and reinforces Screenomic's position as the main access point through which advertisers can reach premium MENA audiences across every major connected TV platform in the region."The partnership forms part of V's broader strategy of working with leading regional companies to build the world's most compelling Smart TV content ecosystem. Together, beyond the initial launch of 25 curated FAST channels, V and Screenomic will continue expanding the TV Channels offering with new content partnerships, additional channels, and innovative viewer experiences across the Middle East and North Africa.According to Omdia, VIDAA recorded the largest unit growth among global Smart TV platforms between 2023 and 2025, reflecting its accelerating international expansion and growing adoption among consumers worldwide. The platform now powers millions of Smart TVs globally while continuing to expand its ecosystem of content, advertising, commerce, and technology partnerships.About V and VIDAAV is a global platform company dedicated to building intelligent, content-first experiences for the connected home. Through its Smart TV operating system, VIDAA, V powers millions of TVs worldwide and continues to expand partnerships across content, advertising, commerce, and technology ecosystems. VIDAA is a high-performance, open Smart TV operating system designed for speed, simplicity, and seamless content discovery. The platform integrates leading streaming services, live television, free streaming channels, and on-demand libraries within a unified user experience.About ScreenomicOperating across the MENA region, Screenomic is a next-generation CTV technology and digital advertising company that helps OEMs and streaming services unlock new revenue through premium, locally relevant broadcast content. By combining contextual signals, audience data, and high-impact creative, Screenomic enables advertisers, agencies, and digital buyers to engage audiences at moments that matter and drive measurable business outcomes.

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