Epoxy Resin Market Growth Accelerates Amid Rising Demand from Construction and Energy Sectors

Epoxy Resin Market Growing Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue, driven by rapid industrialization.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global epoxy resin market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for lightweight composite materials, continuous advancements in epoxy resin technology through research and development, and expanding adoption across the energy sector. According to Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.The report offers a comprehensive assessment of market dynamics, including growth drivers, emerging opportunities, investment hotspots, competitive landscape, market size estimates, and key industry trends shaping the future of the epoxy resin industry.The growing preference for lightweight composites across automotive, aerospace, construction, and renewable energy applications continues to fuel market expansion. In addition, ongoing R&D efforts focused on enhancing epoxy resin performance and sustainability are accelerating product innovation. Rising demand from the energy sector, particularly for wind energy and electrical applications, is further supporting market growth. However, volatility in raw material prices remains a key challenge for manufacturers. On the positive side, the development and commercialization of bio-based epoxy resins are expected to unlock significant growth opportunities over the coming years.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1833 Market Insights:-By Form:- Based on form, the liquid epoxy resin segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global market revenue in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, owing to its extensive use in coatings, adhesives, composites, and electrical applications. Meanwhile, the solid epoxy resin segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.By Application:- Among applications, the paints and coatings segment captured more than one-fourth of the global market share in 2020 and is projected to remain the dominant segment through 2030, supported by increasing demand from construction and industrial sectors. The adhesives and sealants segment is expected to record the highest growth rate, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period due to rising adoption across automotive, electronics, and infrastructure projects.By Region:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global revenue, driven by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and expanding manufacturing activities. Meanwhile, the LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is forecast to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 8.6% through 2030, supported by increasing investments in construction, renewable energy, and industrial development.Key Market Participants:-Leading companies operating in the global epoxy resin market include:- BASF SE- Dow Inc.- Hexion- Huntsman Corporation- Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd.- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation- Atul Ltd.- Olin Corporation- Techstorm Advanced Materials- Solvay SAThese industry participants continue to strengthen their market position through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, capacity expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments, enabling them to expand their global footprint and meet the evolving demands of diverse end-use industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.