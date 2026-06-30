Actall Launches ATLAS Escort to Extend and Modernize Bosch Security Escort Installations

New offering allows customers to retain existing Bosch infrastructure, replace unsupported software, and expand coverage using Actall ATLAS technology.

Many Bosch Security Escort customers have been faced with a costly and disruptive rip-and-replace project. We did not believe the only answer should be to remove working equipment and start again.” — Bob Hampe, President & CEO, Actall

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation (“Actall”), a provider of Real-Time Location Systems for secure environments and complex architecture, today announced the launch of ATLAS Escort, a new product offering for organizations that continue to rely on Bosch Security Escort systems.

Bosch Security Escort has reached end-of-life. Software is locked to unsupported platforms, replacement parts are becoming harder to source, and many customers face pressure to replace systems that still contain working field hardware.

ATLAS Escort gives those customers another option.

Rather than requiring a full rip-and-replace project, Actall has re-engineered its ATLAS platform to work with existing Bosch Security Escort transponders, receivers, and installed infrastructure. The offering allows customers to retain working Bosch hardware while replacing the unsupported software layer with Actall’s fully supported HubSens location engine.

ATLAS Escort processes location and telemetry data from existing Bosch hardware and makes that information available for alarms, monitoring, reporting, notifications, and integration with other security and operational systems.

Bob Hampe, President and CEO of Actall Corporation, said: “Many Bosch Security Escort customers have been faced with a costly and disruptive rip-and-replace project due to the platform becoming unsupported. We did not believe the only answer should be to remove working equipment and start again. ATLAS Escort gives customers a supported route forward that protects their existing investment and allows them to modernize at a controlled pace.”

A Phased Alternative to Rip and Replace

ATLAS Escort provides customers with a roadmap for maintaining, modernizing, and expanding their current location system.

Actall can support existing Bosch Security Escort installations including system maintenance and access to available replacement parts. Sites can then plan any future transition around their operational needs, budgets, and infrastructure lifecycle rather than being forced into an immediate full-system replacement.

The ATLAS Escort development program includes both software and hardware: the software available today extends the life of existing Bosch Security Escort systems, while ongoing hardware development will support the continued improvement and modernization of the underlying technology.

Extend Coverage Using Actall ATLAS Products

ATLAS Escort also gives customers a path to expand beyond the limits of their existing Bosch installation.

Organizations can add Actall ATLAS hardware to cover new buildings, rooms, outdoor areas, secure zones, or parts of a site that were not included in the original installation. Existing Bosch equipment and new Actall products can operate simultaneously through the same software platform.

This mix-and-match approach allows customers to retain Bosch coverage where it continues to meet requirements and deploy newer ATLAS products where greater location accuracy, faster performance, or support for additional use cases is required.

One Platform for Multiple Location Technologies

For forward-thinking sites, the ATLAS system provides further future benefits, being able to receive and normalize location data from different real-time location systems and technologies. This allows customers to combine Bosch Security Escort equipment, Actall ATLAS products, and other legacy or specialist systems within one supported platform.

This approach reduces dependence on one hardware generation or supplier. It also gives customers a longer-term technology roadmap as older devices are replaced, site requirements change, and new location technologies become available.

“ATLAS Escort is not only a short-term support service,” Hampe added. “It creates a foundation that customers can build on. They can keep what works today, add new capability where it is needed, and move toward a fully modernized ATLAS environment over time.”

ATLAS Escort is available immediately for organizations operating Bosch Security Escort installations. Actall has experience of assessing sites to confirm hardware compatibility, support requirements, integration needs, and the recommended modernization plan.

About Actall

Actall Corporation is a technology company specializing in Real-Time Location Systems engineered for secure and complex environments, including correctional facilities, forensic hospitals, behavioral health facilities, courts, and high-security infrastructure.

Actall’s ATLAS hardware ecosystem and HubSens location engine support staff safety, security, location monitoring, and operational workflows in environments where reliability and location accuracy are critical.

More information: https://www.actall.com

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