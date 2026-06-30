ULBS Joins Forces in €6 Million Horizon Europe Project to Bolster European Cybersecurity Through AI

The Horizon Projects COCERC Project supported by PNRR

SIBIU, TRANSYLVANIA, ROMANIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major step forward for European digital defense, the "Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu ( ULBS ) has secured a prestigious Horizon Europe research grant. Partnering with 23 international members across academia, research, and industry, ULBS is part of a high-profile consortium dedicated to reinforcing the continent's cyber resilience through cross-border cooperation and artificial intelligence.The ambitious project, titled CyberINTEL-X – From Detection to Action, The Next Generation of Operational Cybersecurity for SOCs and CSIRTs (shortened as CyberINTEL-X), commands a total budget of €5,971,811. Out of this funding, €220,000 has been explicitly allocated to support the advanced research conducted at ULBS.A Next-Gen Defense Against Complex Cyber ThreatsAs critical infrastructure systems face relentless, daily cyberattacks, CyberINTEL-X aims to turn artificial intelligence into a core ally for crisis management. The project will develop, integrate, and validate an AI-driven cyber-intelligence and crisis management platform.This technology is designed to empower European cybersecurity bodies—including Security Operations Centers (SOCs), Computer Security Incident Response Teams (CSIRTs), National Coordination Centres (NCCs), the CSIRT Network, and EU-CyCLONe—to detect, coordinate, and respond to complex, cross-border incidents in real time.The framework of the project strictly aligns with the European Union's latest regulatory pillars, including: the NIS2 Directive, the Cyber Resilience Act andthe EU Cybersecurity Strategy.Driving Innovation and Cross-Border CooperationCyberINTEL-X goes beyond theoretical research by combining a powerful suite of cutting-edge technologies. By merging artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, digital simulation, and advanced crisis management mechanisms, the initiative will proactively scan for vulnerabilities and orchestrate rapid European responses to cyber threats."The realistic outcome of CyberINTEL-X is to ensure Europe stays one step ahead of cyber threats. Upon completion, the project will deliver a technologically mature platform capable of real-time contextual analysis, rapid crisis response, and secure information sharing among European partners", the researchers say.Furthermore, the vast scale of the consortium establishes a new model of best practices. It fosters seamless cross-border reporting and coordination, ensuring that critical infrastructure remains protected under a unified European defense umbrella.Academic Excellence at ULBSThe ULBS contribution to this monumental European effort is led by Lecturer Daniel Hunyadi, PhD, from the Faculty of Sciences. This achievement underscores the university's capacity to drive advanced, world-class scientific research in high-stakes fields.With initiatives like CyberINTEL-X, the European Union takes a definitive stride toward a safer, more unified, and digitally resilient future.This article was published with funding from the " PNRR : Funds for a modern and reformed Romania!" program, within the project " Research Career Guidance Center - Central Region " - COCerc, PNRR-III-C9-2022 - I10 / 7 /16.11.2023. The content of this material does not necessarily represent the official position of the European Union or the Government of Romania.

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