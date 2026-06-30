Olympic Medalists, World Champions Added to Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships Field

NEW YORK – Four more of track and field’s biggest stars are headed to the world’s biggest stage for the Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships. Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek, world champion Cordell Tinch, eight-time U.S. champion Nikki Hiltz and Paralympic gold medalist Brittni Mason have been added to the star-studded field, meet organizers announced today.

The championship meet will take place July 23-26 at Icahn Stadium on Randall's Island in New York City. Tickets are available through FreshTix. The event is being organized by five non-profit organizations; Central Park Track Club, Randall's Island Park Alliance, USATF New York, New York Road Runners and USA Track & Field.

Known to fans as “Kung Fu Kenny,” Bednarek enters the championships in outstanding form. The two-time Olympic silver medalist has won back-to-back Diamond League 200-meter races this season while breaking 20 seconds in both outings. Most recently, he captured the 100m title at the LA Grand Prix in a wind-aided 9.72.

I’ve been fortunate to race at some of the world’s most iconic venues,” said Bednarek, the sixth fastest man ever in the 200m. “It’s exciting that my first race in New York City will be at the U.S. Championships. I’m looking forward to defending my national title in front of an incredible crowd.”

Tinch will be returning to Ichan this summer. He already owns a New York victory in 2026 after winning the 60m hurdles at the Millrose Games in February. The reigning world champion in the 110m hurdles most recently claimed victory at the Diamond League meeting in Doha and owns a personal best of 12.87, the fifth-fastest performance in history.

“I’m excited to win my first national championship in such an iconic place,” said Tinch, who finished runner-up at last year’s championships. “The 110m hurdles will undoubtedly be one of the most competitive events at the meet, and we’re all ready to put on a great show for the fans.”

Hiltz arrives in New York seeking a ninth consecutive U.S. title. Since 2023, they have won every U.S. indoor and outdoor championship contested at 1500 meters and added the indoor 3000m crown in 2025. Hiltz is also undefeated in New York this year, winning both the Wanamaker Mile at the Millrose Games and the USATF Indoor Championships on Staten Island.

“There are few things I love more in this sport than championship meets and racing in New York City,” said Hiltz, who was recently named to Time100’s Most Influential People in Sports 2026. “I’m excited that this year’s U.S. championship will be held at Icahn Stadium! Hoping an electric crowd can come out to Randall's Island for the best track meet of the year.”

For the second consecutive year, USATF will stage the Outdoor and Para National Championships together, bringing the nation’s top athletes to the same stage. Mason returns looking to defend her national title in the 100m and improve on last year’s runner-up finish in the 200m. The two-time world champion earned Paralympic silver medals in both events in Paris along with a gold in the 4x100m, and won world titles in the 100m (2019) and 200m (2023).

“This meet is important because it gives me another opportunity to compete and continue working toward my goals for this season and beyond,” Mason said. “It also gives us a platform to showcase our talents and inspire the next generation of athletes.

Previous athlete announcements can be found here.

The Toyota USATF Outdoor and Para National Championships will take place July 23-26 and will determine national champions across track and field and para athletics disciplines. The four-day celebration of running, jumping and throwing will be broadcast nationally on NBC, Peacock and USATF.TV.

Tickets are on sale now.

FRESHTIX is the official ticketing site for the 2026 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships.

Media interested in covering the meet can apply for a credential here.