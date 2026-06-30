SOUEAST S08 DM Iraq First Test Drive：Hybrid Comfort Ignites a New Trend

SOUEAST S08 DM Iraq First Test Drive

ERBIL, IRAQ, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 20, 2026, SOUEAST hosted a test drive event for the S08 DM, a "7-Seat Urban Comfort SUV," in Erbil, Iraq. This marked the first public media test of the vehicle in the country. Leading auto media and KOLs attended the event to experience the S08 DM's performance.The Spacious 7-Seat SUV, with Intelligent VersatilitySince its launch in Iraq in April, the S08 DM has gained steady momentum by precisely addressing the needs of local users for urban mobility. The vehicle is engineered to handle Iraq's frequent sandstorms and high summer temperatures. The cabin's noise insulation effectively seals out the outside. S08DM features a 2+3+2 layout with four intelligent “one-touch” preset modes—Home Bed, Driver Bed, Travel Pallet, and Parking Sofa—designed to adapt various family needs. The front seats equipped with heating, ventilation, 10-point massage, and memory functions to reduce fatigue on long journeys. The second-row seats feature a 12-layer structure with integrated tray tables and soft pillows, providing a first-class experience. The third row is equipped with an EZE (Easy Entry) button, allowing occupants to access the third-row seats with one-touch operation. The vehicle features a 6.4L dual-temperature armrest refrigerator with wide-range temperature control (-6°C to 6°C and 35°C to 50°C), equipped with an independent compressor. It boasts industry-leading cooling speed, dropping from 30°C to 0°C in 10 minutes, ensuring cold drinks are always at hand.During the event, a local media noted: “I’m incredibly impressed by the soundproofing and cabin sealing. The spacious interior makes long-distance travel more comfortable.”Advanced Hybrid, Confident CommandTo handle Iraq’s challenging unpaved terrain, the S08 DM employs a highly durable 18.4kWh CATL hybrid-specific battery. This is protected by a 200KN-class reinforced structure and 1,300MPa high-strength steel chassis plating. This combination provides defense against gravel impacts and underbody scrapes.During dynamic testing, the S08 DM demonstrated agility rarely seen in large seven-seater hybrid SUVs, aided by its Bosch Electronic Stability Program (ESP). In rapid lane-change maneuvers, the steering remained sharp and precise, with the vehicle’s direction staying highly synchronized to steering input. Body roll was well-controlled. The electric drive system delivered smooth and instant power, enabling seamless cornering and brisk acceleration. This effectively eliminates the “heavy” sensation typical of large SUVs.“Compared to other models in its class, the S08 DM has advantages in body roll control and overall maneuverability," said Housien, a local auto reviewer. "It doesn't feel like a large seven-seater SUV. The driving experience is light and effortless.”Currently, SOUEAST has already established the largest auto brand after-sales service center in Erbil, providing comprehensive support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. An exclusive SOUEAST flagship showroom has officially opened at the Iraq Mall in Baghdad. SOUEAST will continue to expand its service reach by opening flagship showrooms in major cities including New Erbil, Najaf, and Duhok.For more information about SOUEAST, please visit：Brand website：Instagram: soueastglobalTikTok: soueastglobalEmail: business@soueast-motor.com

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