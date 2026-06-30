Packaging Coatings Market Projected to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging

Packaging Coatings Market Growing Demand

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of the global market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global packaging coatings market is poised for steady growth, fueled by increasing demand for flexible packaging solutions and the continued expansion of the food and beverage industry. According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.The report, titled "Packaging Coatings Market by Application, Type, End User, and Substrate: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," provides an in-depth assessment of emerging trends, growth drivers, market opportunities, and competitive dynamics shaping the industry.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2030 Market Growth Drivers:- The rising preference for flexible packaging across food, beverage, and consumer goods industries is a key factor driving market growth. Increasing consumption of packaged foods, evolving consumer lifestyles, and advancements in packaging technologies continue to strengthen demand for high-performance packaging coatings.- Despite the positive outlook, stringent environmental regulations related to packaging safety and coating materials remain a challenge for manufacturers. However, the rapid expansion of the global packaging industry and growing investments in sustainable packaging solutions are expected to create significant growth opportunities over the forecast period.Food Cans Remain the Largest Application Segment:- Among applications, the food cans segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing more than one-fourth of the global revenue. The increasing popularity of canned foods, driven by convenience, extended shelf life, and nutritional value, continues to support segment growth.- Meanwhile, the industrial packaging segment is expected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.6% through 2030, driven by rising demand for durable protective packaging across manufacturing and logistics operations.Epoxy Thermoset Leads the Market:- Based on coating type, epoxy thermoset coatings dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over two-fifths of total revenue. Their superior thermal resistance, mechanical strength, and dimensional stability make them a preferred choice across multiple packaging applications.- The UV-curable coatings segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% due to advantages such as rapid curing, improved efficiency, and environmentally friendly processing.Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate:- Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of the global market, followed by Europe and North America. The region is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% through 2030.- Rapid industrialization, urbanization, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing demand for packaged food products across emerging economies continue to strengthen the region's market position.Key Market Participants:-Major companies operating in the global packaging coatings market include:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems- BASF SE- Eastman Chemical Company- Kemira- PPG Industries, Inc.- Sun Coating Company- The Lubrizol Corporation- The Sherwin-Williams Company- Wacker Chemie AGThese companies continue to focus on product innovation, sustainable coating technologies, strategic partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their competitive position in the global packaging coatings market.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-coatings-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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