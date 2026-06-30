JobNet.com.kh welcomes HR Industry Leaders to 3rd HR Professional Series Event in Cambodia

JobNet.com.kh - 2026 Cambodia Professional HR Series - 12 June cover JobNet.com.kh - 2026 Cambodia Professional HR Series - 12 June Panel 1 JobNet.com.kh - 2026 Cambodia Professional HR Series - 12 June Panel 2 JobNet.com.kh - 2026 Cambodia Professional HR Series - 12 June audience

PHNOM PENH, PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobNet.com.kh proudly hosted their 3rd HR Professional Series event on Tuesday 16 June 2026 at the Novotel Hotel, Main Ballroom, BKK1. Over 200+ HR professionals from 70+ of the Kingdom’s Leading companies gathered for an insightful event featuring two HR Expert panel discussions exploring how organisations can attract, develop, and retain top talent in an increasingly technology and AI-driven world.The Event Title was: "The Future of Talent: How Gen Z, AI & Employer Branding Are Redefining Hiring".The event also showcased live AI Demonstrations of the latest AI models and tools, including JobNet’s latest multi-lingual Job Posting and CV matching products.The first panel, “Are We Attracting Better Talent or Just Hiring Faster in a Technology and AI-powered World?”, examined the growing role of AI in HR and Talent Acquisition.Panelists agreed that while AI is transforming recruitment processes and improving efficiency, attracting and retaining high-quality talent continues to rely on strong fundamentals: employer branding, organisational culture, and career development opportunities.Mr. Sovandara Hong, Head of HR (Services Division) from Canadia Bank shared that successful talent attraction begins with finding candidates who are genuinely interested in the industry and committed to long-term growth.Addressing the role of AI in recruitment, Ms. Sophanna Teng, Chief Human Resources Officer from Prudential Cambodia Life Insurance, described AI as a force multiplier, and shared that their organisation’s focus on talent mobility and upskilling reflects a broader trend of preparing employees for growth across multiple business functions. They also observed that Gen Z candidates increasingly favour employers that provide clear career progression and growth opportunities.The panel concluded that while AI will continue to play an important role in time saving and various recruitment activities, effective leadership and human interaction is still required for long-term business success.The second panel, “Beyond the Job Ad: How Employer Branding Wins Top Talent in a Technology or AI-Driven Market”, explored how organisations can build authentic employer brands that resonate with today’s workforce.Panelists discussed the impact of AI on workplace culture. While technology can provide valuable insights, it should be viewed as a very useful and time saving tool rather than a replacement for human connection. As businesses continue to adapt AI tools, maintaining the human element such as human empathy, recognition, coaching and employee interactions will remain essential.Ms. Sunny Huot, Head of Human Capital of Maybank (Cambodia) Plc highlighted the importance of continuous learning in an AI-driven world, and the importance of organisations creating environments where employees can grow and build new skills and celebrating milestones good or bad.The panelists agreed that company culture is not a one-time initiative but an ongoing journey that requires commitment from leadership at every level. Leaders play a critical role in setting the tone, driving engagement and creating workplaces where employees feel valued and connected.Across both discussions, a common theme emerged: while AI is reshaping how organisations attract talent, the Future of Talent and Work will continue to be defined by people. Organisations that combine powerful technology and strong culture will be best positioned to attract and retain the top talent in the years ahead.About JobNet.com.khJobNet.com.kh is a leading multinational technology company specializing in #1 Job Sites and e-Recruitment solutions. With the successful and established JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm platforms in Myanmar, and JobNet.com.kh is the latest addition to the group, bringing world class leading Technology and expertise to Cambodia's job market.The group has a proven track record of connecting thousands of leading employers with millions of top talent, though its innovative e-recruitment tools that are designed to streamline the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective for both job seekers and companies.JobNet also runs HR Professional Series events to support Companies and the HR industry and plans to run 3-4 major HR events per year, in both Cambodia and Myanmar.For more information, please reach out to us at sales@jobnet.com.kh

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