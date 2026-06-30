Emily Jones Leverages Her Male-Dominated Audience to Launch “For The Boys” Beef Jerky

Emily Jones turned her biggest audience into a business, launching For The Boys Beef Jerky after learning nearly 90% of her fans are men.

FL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rather than continue chasing traditional sponsorship opportunities, Jones made the decision to build something for the audience that helped build her.

“I looked at my audience and realized almost all of them were men,” said Jones. “If that’s who has supported me all these years, why wouldn’t I build something with them in mind?”

The launch represents an unconventional but deliberate shift for Jones, who has spent years building a large online presence and understanding the interests, habits, humor, and culture of her audience firsthand.

Unlike many creator partnerships built around broad audience metrics and surface-level reach, Jones says she’s spent years immersed in what her audience actually cares about — from internet culture and gaming to sports, nostalgia, and lifestyle.

That insight became the foundation for For The Boys.

Jones says the idea for entering the food space came after repeated frustrations with brand partnerships.

Despite her reach and audience loyalty, she says she was often overlooked by larger consumer brands in favor of creators with bigger numbers or more mainstream advertiser appeal.

“I kept seeing brands choose based on visibility, not connection,” Jones said. “A lot of people build attention. That doesn’t always mean they understand the people watching.”

Instead of waiting for a seat at someone else’s table, Jones decided to build her own.

With premium cuts, bold flavors, and a focus on protein-forward snacking, For The Boys Beef Jerky was created with the tastes, preferences, and practical needs of her audience in mind — balancing flavor, convenience, and better-for-you snacking in a category Jones believes has gone stagnant.

“I wanted to make something that actually benefits the audience too,” Jones said. “Something they’d genuinely enjoy, something that fits their lifestyle, and something that feels like it was made for them.”

The launch also reflects a growing trend in the creator economy: creators moving beyond sponsorships and into equity-driven businesses they control themselves.

Jones hopes the brand serves as an example for other creators — especially women — that understanding an audience deeply can be more valuable than simply having the biggest audience.

“The internet gave me the blueprint,” Jones said. “This brand is just the first thing I’m building with it.”

For The Boys Beef Jerky is now available at www.fortheboysbeefjerky.com

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