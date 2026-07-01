Japan's Leading Crypto Tax Platform, cryptact, Launches in Australia

cryptact

The crypto tax platform trusted worldwide — now letting AI handle the tedious prep

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- cryptact, Japan's most trusted crypto tax platform with more than 200,000 users since 2017, is now available in Australia. Founded by former Goldman Sachs executives, cryptact brings institutional-grade expertise to crypto tax, helping Australian investors calculate and lodge with accuracy and efficiency in line with ATO guidance. AI integration also lets users hand the tedious manual work of crypto tax preparation over to AI tools such as Claude or ChatGPT.

pafin Inc. (Co-CEOs Amin Azmoudeh and Gaku Saito), the provider of cryptact, today announced the platform’s launch in Australia. The functionality went live at 11:00 am AEST on 1 July 2026, ahead of the 2 November 2026 tax return deadline.¹ This expansion makes Australia the fourth country where cryptact is officially available, following its successful rollouts in Japan, Canada and India.

Key features of cryptact

• Comprehensive free access: users can start calculating capital gains, losses and income across exchanges, and import up to 30,000 transactions per year – all for free.

• Affordable, tax-ready reports: from A$49 per year, paid plans produce downloadable tax reports in Australian dollars for all financial years, aligned with ATO guidance and the CGT

discount, ready to lodge via myTax or share with your accountant.

• Wide support for more than 135 exchanges and over 29,000 cryptocurrencies.

• Optional AI integration with Claude and ChatGPT: by chatting in plain language, users can import transaction history, resolve missing data, edit transactions and run calculations, removing the manual preparation that calculation tools alone cannot eliminate.

"We are pleased to give Australian investors an easier, more accurate way to work out their gains and losses and prepare their tax return," said Amin Azmoudeh, Co-CEO of pafin Inc. "With AI now able to take on much of the tedious preparation, I believe crypto tax can become approachable for many more Australian investors."

Building on the accuracy, transparency and efficiency developed in Japan, cryptact plans to keep expanding internationally.

Get Started with cryptact

Sign up for free with just your email address

https://www.cryptact.com/en/lp/australia

Leadership profiles

Amin Azmoudeh, Co-CEO

After graduating with a BS in Computer Science and a BA in Japanese from the University of Maryland in 2003, Amin joined Goldman Sachs Tokyo as the sole technologist of Tokyo's GSPS team, a principal strategies unit managing the firm's capital. In 2005 he became a financial analyst with GSPS, and in 2007 he transferred to GSIP (Goldman Sachs Investment Partners) as part of the spin-out of the team into GSAM. As a financial analyst and portfolio manager, Amin managed listed and unlisted equities, bonds, swaps, interest rate products, foreign exchange and derivatives, as well as overall risk management. He was promoted to Managing Director in 2013 and retired from Goldman Sachs on 31 December 2017 to found cryptact.

Gaku Saito, Co-CEO

Gaku joined Goldman Sachs' Asia Special Situations Group, where he executed investments exceeding US$500 million across non-performing and sub-performing loan portfolios, private equity, real estate portfolios and vessel portfolios, and took part in a number of sponsorship auctions for bankrupt real estate developers. From May 2010 to January 2019 he worked at Goldman Sachs Investment Partners as a portfolio manager on a multi-asset hedge fund,

managing a US$800 million portfolio, with a main strategy of fundamental equity long/short in listed companies; he also invested in equity derivatives, bonds/CDS, FX and mezzanine loan products. He has served as Co-CEO of cryptact since February 2019, and in 2021 was appointed Chairman of the JCBA Taxation Working Group.

About pafin Inc.

cryptact

— Crypto tax calculations: Simplified. Automatically calculate capital gains, access all the information needed for tax filing, and efficiently manage portfolios — all in one place. Trusted by over 200,000 users.

Website: https://www.cryptact.com/en

pafin Inc.

founded January 2018

Co-CEOs: Amin Azmoudeh / Gaku Saito

Frontier Kojimachi 5F, Kojimachi 3-2-4, Chiyoda City, Tokyo, Japan 102-0083

[1] The usual 31 October tax return deadline falls on a Saturday in 2026, so those lodging their own return have until the next business day, Monday 2 November 2026.

Guide: How to use cryptact

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