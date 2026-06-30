Mechanical Ventilators Market: USD 7.1 Bn by 2031 as Critical Care Investments Support Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

The research report forecasts the mechanical ventilators market to register a CAGR of 4.90% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the mechanical ventilators market size is estimated at USD 5.59 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market continues to benefit from the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing demand for critical care services, and continued investments in healthcare infrastructure. Rising adoption of advanced ventilation technologies, coupled with the expansion of intensive care capacity across both developed and emerging economies, is supporting demand across hospitals and emergency care settings. The report highlights that healthcare providers remain focused on improving patient outcomes through reliable respiratory support systems and enhanced monitoring capabilities.Mechanical Ventilators Market Key Growth FactorsRising Burden of Respiratory DiseasesThe increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), continues to support demand for mechanical ventilators. Growing hospitalization rates and expanding critical care requirements are encouraging healthcare providers to invest in advanced respiratory support equipment across acute and long-term care settings."As healthcare systems continue strengthening critical care capabilities and expanding access to respiratory support, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and key factors shaping future demand," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Expanding Critical Care InfrastructureGovernments and healthcare organizations continue investing in intensive care units, emergency preparedness programs, and hospital modernization initiatives. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure is increasing procurement of mechanical ventilators while supporting replacement demand for technologically advanced systems with improved patient monitoring and workflow capabilities.Technological Advancements in Ventilation SystemsManufacturers continue introducing ventilators with enhanced monitoring features, intelligent ventilation modes, touchscreen interfaces, and connectivity capabilities that improve clinical workflow and patient management. Continuous product innovation is supporting adoption across hospitals, specialty care facilities, and emergency medical services.Mechanical Ventilators Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsMarch 2026: Mindray launched its SV-Series mechanical ventilators for global critical care settings. The new platform combines invasive ventilation, non-invasive ventilation (NIV), and high-flow oxygen therapy into a single system, reflecting continued industry focus on integrated respiratory care solutions, improved workflow efficiency, and advanced ventilation support across adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients.May 2026: The mechanical ventilator industry continued advancing AI-enabled ventilator decision-support technologies, with researchers introducing a human-in-the-loop multi-agent ventilator decision support system designed to personalize ventilation strategies, improve clinical decision-making, and optimize patient management in intensive care settings. The development highlights the growing integration of artificial intelligence into next-generation mechanical ventilation.Mechanical Ventilators Market Segmentation InsightsBy MobilityIntensive-Care (ICU) VentilatorsTransport / Portable VentilatorsSub-acute & Long-term Care VentilatorsBy InterfaceInvasive VentilationNon-Invasive Ventilation (NIV)By Patient AgeAdultPediatricNeonatalBy End UserHospitalsHome HealthcareAmbulatory Surgical CentersBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East & AfricaSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaNeurovascular Devices Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant intensive care capacity, and continued investments in respiratory care technologies. Strong reimbursement systems and ongoing replacement demand continue to support market expansion.Europe maintains a substantial market share, driven by established healthcare systems, increasing adoption of advanced ventilation technologies, and continued investment in hospital modernization and critical care services.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of respiratory disease management, and improving access to critical care facilities continue to support market growth across the region.The mechanical ventilators market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilators-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilators-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilators-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilators-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilators-market?utm_source=einpr Mechanical Ventilators Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the mechanical ventilators market as moderately competitive, with leading manufacturers focusing on product innovation, digital ventilation technologies, regulatory compliance, and geographic expansion. Competition is influenced by ventilation performance, patient monitoring capabilities, ease of use, after-sales service, and integration with hospital critical care systems. Companies continue to invest in intelligent ventilation modes, portability, and workflow optimization to address evolving healthcare requirements across hospitals, emergency care, and home healthcare settings.Mechanical Ventilators Market Key Companies• Medtronic PLC• Getinge AB• Hamilton Medical AG• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA• GE HealthCare• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• ResMed Inc.• Vyaire Medical Inc.• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Air Liquide Medical SystemsDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Mechanical Ventilators Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/mechanical-ventilators-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceThe medical ventilator market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 billion in 2026 to USD 4.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.91% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders, rising demand for critical care equipment, and continued investments in healthcare infrastructure and intensive care services.Respiratory Devices MarketThe respiratory devices market is projected to expand from USD 30.20 billion in 2026 to USD 41.09 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.35%. Market growth is supported by the growing burden of chronic respiratory diseases, increasing aging population, and rising adoption of advanced respiratory monitoring and therapeutic devices across healthcare settings.Anesthesia Devices MarketThe anesthesia devices market is estimated to grow from USD 19.81 billion in 2026 to USD 28.57 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period. Growth is fueled by increasing surgical procedure volumes, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for advanced anesthesia delivery and patient monitoring systems.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:media@mordorintelligence.comMordor Intelligence Private Limited

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