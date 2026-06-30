Parliament honours Bafana’s representative role in South Africa’s success story

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Joe McGluwa, has noted South Africa’s football team’s elimination from the World Cup in a match played against Canada in the United States on Sunday.

Mr McGluwa praised the ambassadorial role performed by the team while playing in Mexico and the United States.

“It is unfortunate that we lost to one of the co-hosts of the tournament. The conditions building to the match favoured Canada. But the resilience South Africa showed was unbelievable. To push one of the co-hosts in their tournament well into injury time before they could score was something to marvel,” Mr McGluwa said.

“Bafana Bafana’s exit was not a shame and we should be proud of the team. The boys and the management, as well as coach Hugo Broos, gave a very good account of themselves. Appreciation should also be extended to South African fans, who showed everyone what it means to be South African. We extend our heartfelt thanks for the growing support from other nations who continue to believe in South Africa’s raw sporting talent.”

Canada scored deep into added time, following a defensive lapse from South Africa at the edge of their box. South Africa controlled a large part of the match and had its own opportunities to score.

Mr McGluwa suggested that it would be a welcome recognition of the team’s efforts in taking South African football where it has never been before if the South African Football Association (SAFA) recognised the players in some way.

“The growth we have achieved in this tournament should be built on. Our players got exposure and are spoken of favourably as candidates to be signed by European teams. This is a vote of confidence in what we are doing right in our country. SAFA and the Premier Soccer League clubs better not let this opportunity go to waste,” he said.

Mr McGluwa also congratulated the Proteas women’s team for reaching the semifinals of the T20 Cricket World Cup.

Enquiries:

Mr Sibongile Maputi

Parliamentary Communication Services

Cell: 081 052 6060

E-mail: smaputi@parliament.gov.za

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